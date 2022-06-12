“Your GOAT case can be hugely strengthened, if you can say 6 rings to 6 rings” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant saved him for LeBron James by winning the 2017, and 2018 NBA Finals

LeBron James' dramatic move to the MIami Heat upset many Cleveland Cavaliers fans. He returned to his hometown franchise four years later. James went on to bring a championship to the small-market team and inspire the state of Ohio.

In his first season, he took the team to the Finals but was knocked out by the Golden State Warriors in a six-game series. His second season put the city of Cleveland on the world's radar. James led the Cavaliers to their first championship title in franchise history.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2018, JR Smith’s clock mismanagement gaffe at the end of regulation costs Cleveland an opportunity to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Golden State.



The Warriors went on to sweep the Cavaliers in LeBron James’ final games of his second stint with Cleveland. On this date in 2018, JR Smith’s clock mismanagement gaffe at the end of regulation costs Cleveland an opportunity to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Golden State. The Warriors went on to sweep the Cavaliers in LeBron James’ final games of his second stint with Cleveland. https://t.co/Tmql4Kpxgp

The remaining two seasons spent with the Cavs were marred by Finals defeats at the hands of the Warriors. The four NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018 were a battle between the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Kevin Durant saved me from LeBron. If LeBron won 2017 and 2018 titles to get to 6-4, you could come back and say that he has 6 rings just like Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless "Kevin Durant saved me from LeBron. If LeBron won 2017 and 2018 titles to get to 6-4, you could come back and say that he has 6 rings just like Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/fTaCVoBnHG

Skip Bayless reflected on the historical run of Finals, acknowledging that Kevin Durant saved him from LeBron James. He highlighted how Durant helped the Warriors stop LBJ from winning titles in 2017 and 2018.

"Kevin Durant saved me from LeBron. If LeBron won 2017 and 2018 titles to get to 6-4, you could come back and say that he has 6 rings just like Jordan," Bayless said.

Referring to co-host Shannon Sharpe, Bayless stated that his claim of James being the greatest of all-time could have been a valid argument. That would be if James had clinched six championship rings. But all thanks to Durant, such a feat was stopped in its tracks.

"Your GOAT case will be hugely strengthened if you can say 6 rings to 6 rings and Kevin Durant said no, he stopped that. He was the one that stopped that," Bayless ended.

What does the 2022-23 NBA season hold for LeBron James?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

With the recruitment of Darvin Ham as the new head coach of the LA Lakers, the community and players seem to be in high spirits. James took to Twitter to express his excitement at Ham's recruitment.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 #LakeShow So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛

The purple and gold franchise look keen on revving their engine ahead of the upcoming season. Ham disclosed during his presser that he was ready to commence training camp after his phone conversation with the Lakers talisman.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Darvin Ham: "I talked to LeBron in my first day in the gym and I wanted to start training camp the next day." Darvin Ham: "I talked to LeBron in my first day in the gym and I wanted to start training camp the next day."

With all parties purring to commence their campaign for the new season, one can only hope it bears great fruit for the franchise and fans thereof.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far