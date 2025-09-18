"Your impact for winning was very strong, huh?": Trae Young rips Patrick Beverley to shreds over basketball legacy and lack of winning

The online feud between Trae Young and Patrick Beverley continued to rock social media. In the former NBA player’s podcast on Tuesday, he called out Young’s lack of playoff appearances. Beverley added that nobody wants to play with the Atlanta Hawks star, who he said doesn't know how to win.Young, in his podcast on Wednesday, did not hold back in responding to Beverley’s shot:“You’ve had some great teammates over these years, but you’ve been able to reach the conference finals because your impact was that strong. … And one conference finals to show for it? Your impact for winning was very strong, huh? … You’ve gone and played with all these guys, and you talk about impact winning? Where was your real impact to winning?”Trae Young named some of the teammates Patrick Beverley played with. Young mentioned LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and others as some of the “big-time” former teammates of Beverley. And despite playing with all-time greats, Beverley did not even reach the NBA Finals.According to Young, lasting until June and playing for the championship is a tough path, one that also involves “luck.” Without playing alongside some of the all-time greats like Beverley, he managed to drag the Atlanta Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.Trae Young ridicules Patrick Beverley’s celebration following 2022 play-in tournament winIn 2022, Patrick Beverley helped the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 in the play-in tournament to punch a playoff ticket. Beverley celebrated by jumping on the scorer’s table the way Kevin Garnett did in 2004 when he led the Timberwolves to the conference finals.Trae Young could not resist taking a job at Beverley for that celebration:“I win play-in games on the road and I'm ready to get to the playoffs. You win play-in games at home, and you standing on the scores table acting like it's a championship.”Beverley and Co. were at home when they beat the Clippers in 2022. They eventually lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of that postseason.Meanwhile, Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-101 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio to clinch a playoff seat. The following year, Young and his teammates were again on the road when they beat the Miami Heat 116-105 for another postseason berth.Last year, Young could not keep his winning streak on the road going when they lost to the Bulls 131-116 in Chicago.Young’s success in front of hostile fans prompted him to take a shot at Patrick Beverley’s celebration in 2022.