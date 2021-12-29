"Your legacy will continue to live on" - LeBron James issues heartfelt homage to NFL legend John Madden after his shocking demise

LeBron James is joining the NFL and the entire American football world in mourning the death of legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden. The 85-year old Hall of Fame coach passed away Tuesday morning for undisclosed reasons. His passing marks one of the biggest losses the pro football world has had in the last three decades.

After a hard-fought win against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James tweeted a heartfelt message to one of the iconic greats of the NFL. The touching and hopeful post echoes the sentiments of thousands, if not millions, of pro football fans.

“Rest in Paradise To the GOAT John Madden!!! Your legacy will continue to live on!!!”

Long before he became the voice of the NFL, the likable John Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for ten seasons from 1969-1978. He led the team to five AFC championship games before finally winning Super Bowl XI in 1977. Along the way, he would become the youngest coach to record 100 career regular-season games.

John Madden’s legacy continued to grow after retiring from pro football coaching. He served as an analyst for the biggest networks for thirty years. Madden's resume as a coach and as an analyst spawned interest among millions of young kids, including LeBron James.

Before becoming the “Chosen One” in basketball, LeBron James played quarterback in high school. He would then become one of the best wide receivers in the country before turning to basketball for good. There is no doubt that John Madden had an influence on James’ love for the game of football.

EA Sports, who made John Madden's name part of American culture with the John Madden football games, called him a hero. Millions of fans will surely miss his humble appeal and relentless drive for excellence as a player, coach and analyst.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are hoping to build off their win over the Houston Rockets

LeBron James' all-world talent has been keeping the Lakers afloat.

The LA Lakers turned in a decent performance against the dismal Rockets. Considering the names in their lineup, the game shouldn’t be even as close as it was. There’s no hiding the fact that the Lakers, even with LeBron James’ brilliance, have been almost mediocre.

If not for a late surge against the short-handed Brooklyn Nets last Christmas, they would have registered their fifth straight double-digit loss. The match against the Rockets allowed acting coach Dave Fizdale to do some more experimenting. For the first time this season, the LA Lakers started LeBron James at the 5.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN @LakersReporter "I don't think you guys realize what this guy just did. He just played the five for four quarters and dominated at the position...this guy is unbelievable." David Fizdale reflects on his decision to go with LeBron at center vs. Houston. #LakeShow "I don't think you guys realize what this guy just did. He just played the five for four quarters and dominated at the position...this guy is unbelievable." David Fizdale reflects on his decision to go with LeBron at center vs. Houston. #LakeShow @LakersReporter https://t.co/fhXyWI6URy

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will continue to add this burden to LeBron James, who will turn 37 in two days. The plan worked against the Rockets because Christian Wood and Aleperen Sengun aren’t exactly threats inside the paint.

The strategy to play the four-time MVP at center could only work in certain stretches against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the last meeting between the Lakers and Grizzlies, the former had no match for Jaren Jackson Jr., even with Anthony Davis around. Throw in the rugged Steven Adams and it’s going to be interesting to see how many minutes LeBron James will play center.

