"They need to slow their game down" - Chris Broussard criticizes the LA Lakers for not optimizing LeBron James' strengths

The Los Angeles Lakers and their terrible start to the season have seen plenty of folks in the media try to dissect the problems concerning LeBron James and company.

Sports media personality Chris Broussard on Fox Sports' morning show First Things First has given his two cents on this and has placed the blame on Frank Vogel and the coaching staff of the Lakers for their current mess. Broussard said:

"I'm gonna say one more thing about Frank Vogel because he deserves some blame on the coaching staff. Why are they trying to play so fast? I know why, I guess because you've got Russell Westbrook, you feel like that's the best way to utilize him. But if you look at LeBron James' history, most of his teams have played slow."

Broussard backed up his statement by talking about how the teams in the past that have gone on to win championships with LeBron James while having played slow. Broussard continued:

"If you look at LeBron James' history, most of his teams have played slow. I get it, you always want to run opportunistically. They've played the fastest in the league and they are the oldest team in the league. You're old guys can't handle it. I think they need to slow it down and play more half-court basketball and that way LeBron can control the game more like he has in the past."

How should LeBron James and the Lakers play?

The facts and the results indicate that the Los Angeles Lakers need to switch to a half-court offense and ditch the plays where you are pushing the pace and trying to catch the opposition out.

Having the oldest squad in the NBA should be reason enough for LeBron James and co. to ditch running fast breaks. Russell Westbrook, one of the finest exponents of running fast breaks, needs to be reeled in and told to orchestrate the offense without pushing the ball up the floor.

Designing plays that will see Westbrook and/or LeBron James attack the rim and draw double-teams while dishing it out to the open man is the need of the hour for the Lakers, especially with Anthony Davis out for at least another three weeks.

Deploying LeBron James as a center while Westbrook is on the bench should also be a recurring theme for the Lakers as this would allow Vogel to surround King James with shooters which subsequently will clear the pathway to the basket for LeBron to attack and if then the opposition defense collapses on LeBron, he can always kick it out to the open shooter.

LeBron James and the Lakers need to get their act together is they currently find themselves seventh in the Western Conference and four games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

