"Your son has a better chance of being like LeBron James than Stephen Curry" - Brian Scalabrine compares the 2 stars, favors the Warriors maestro for his work ethic

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, but Stephen Curry is starting to catch the eye of the NBA community following his incredible start to the 2021-22 NBA season. Steph has always been a superstar guard, but he is taking his game to unreal levels, almost as if he has something to prove.

Brian Scalabrine joined Steiny and Guru on their podcast and spoke on predictions they have gotten terribly wrong over time. The conversation proceeded to state how great the Warriors have been so far, and Brian opted to point out Stephen Curry's work rate.

"I've seen Ray Allen work out. I've been teammates with Garnet, Paul Pierce, Derrick Rose, Jason Kidd, Hall of Famers. And I will go to my grave, and I will say that Steph Curry will floor those guys in an individual workout.

"I've never seen anybody work like Curry as far as the amount of distance that he travels, and the amount of space, and how fast he goes, and how hard he goes," Brian Scalabrine said.

He drove home his point with a piece of advice to fathers who hope to see their sons play like Stephen Curry in the NBA:

"Your son, who probably you think can grow up and shoot the ball and do all that stuff probably has a better chance of being like LeBron than he has of being Steph Curry because I've never seen a guy work the way that Curry works," Brian Scalabrine added.

It is worth noting that the point of the conversation was not to discredit LeBron James' work rate or undermine his dedication to the game. It was to point out how much work Stephen Curry puts in and how difficult it can be for kids to keep up.

How has Stephen Curry performed so far this season?

MVP chants at Barclays Center and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena should give you an idea of how outstanding Stephen Curry has been so far this season. The Golden State Warriors denied the Cleveland Cavaliers three NBA titles in four Finals appearances from 2015-2018, but the Cavs fans could not help themselves following Curry's takeover in the fourth quarter.

Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman Stephen Curry in the 4th quarter tonight vs the Cleveland Cavaliers:



20 PTS

2 AST

2 STL

1 BLK

8/12 FG

4/7 3PT

83.3% TS

+/- +26



The Warriors have the best record in the league, currently on a 14-2 run, thanks to Stephen Curry's impeccable shooting. Curry has put together a clinic from beyond the arc, making 85 three-pointers in 15 games. More impressively, he has knocked down nine three-pointers in four of his last six games.

Stephen Curry picked up where he left off last season and is on course to win a second consecutive scoring title. He is averaging 29.5 points (league-best), 6.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.

The Athletic @TheAthletic

◽️ 7 REB

◽️ 10 AST

◽️ 3 STL

◽️ 9/19 3-PT FG



Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain as the oldest player in NBA history to post a 50-10 game.



As things stand, Stephen Curry is the favorite to win the MVP title this season. If he continues shooting the lights out night after night, he could lead the Warriors to another NBA championship.

