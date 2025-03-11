Yuki Kawamura drops 4-word reaction on $578,577 Grizzlies rookie after heated altercation with Kevin Durant 

Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura was hyped for Cam Spencer after his big night against the Suns, which was highlighted by his altercation with superstar Kevin Durant. Spencer, who is on a two-way deal worth $578,577 with the Grizzlies in his rookie season, dropped a career-high 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench. The Grizzlies won the game 120-118.

Ad

Spencer shot 5 of 9, including 4 of 7 from 3. He had 11 second-quarter points, which were key in helping the Grizzlies get back into the contest after they trailed by 16 points at one stage. Kawamura summed up Spencer's big game in four words on Instagram, saying:

"Cam's night 🌙 Big W"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yuki Kawamura's Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cam Spencer cooled off in the second half with seven minutes of action, and only one made 3. However, it was a huge and timely shot. He made it over Kevin Durant before the buzzer to give the Grizzlies a five-point lead, heading into the fourth. Not just that, Spencer was also responsible for creating that opportunity after he deflected a pass from Durant and stole it to give Memphis the quarter's last possession.

Ad

Trending

After making the shot from the corner, Spencer trash-talked Durant, and both were issued a technical foul for it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grizzlies' Cam Spencer and Kevin Durant react to their altercation

Cam Spencer is making his name in the NBA as one of the league's budding 'pests' who could play the role of an enforcer on contenders. Very few players find their niche in this capacity this early in their careers. Spencer is undoubtedly among them, especially looking at his track record of altercations against opposing players.

Ad

Before running into Kevin Durant, he got into it with his co-star Devin Booker on a New Year's Eve matchup between the Grizzlies and Suns. After Monday's tussle with Durant, Spencer had this to say:

"Obviously, I have a lot of respect for KD and what he's done, but you know, I'm going to war with my guys any day of the week. Again, my focus is on the team and winning. That's really all I care about. That's what our job is. It's life or death for me."

Ad

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant also reacted to the moment, saying he 'respects' the Grizzlies players, lauding them for overachieving and playing with a chip on their shoulder.

"You come to Memphis, you've got to match their energy if you want to stay in the game," Durant said.

Expand Tweet

Spencer was fined for the tech, but Ja Morant and Desmond Bane said they would cover the fine for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback