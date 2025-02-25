Zaccharie Risacher Stats Tonight: How did the Hawks rookie fare against Miami Heat? (Feb. 24)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 25, 2025 01:39 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Zaccharie Risacher stats against Miami Heat on Feb. 24. [photo: Imagn]

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks capped off a three-game homestand on Monday with a game against the Miami Heat. Risacher, who struggled in the first meeting, scoring nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, looked to play better in the rematch. A win by the Hawks would give them a 2-0 lead versus the Heat in the season series.

Ad

The Frenchman continued to struggle with Miami's defense. He went 0-for-2 in the first quarter and committed a turnover. Hawks coach Quin Snyder brought him back to the bench with 5:05 remaining in the period for Terance Mann. Despite the inefficient start, Atlanta led 23-22 behind Mann, Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu.

Risacher played a little better in the second quarter. Although he scored only two points, the Frenchman impacted the game with his defense and hustle. He helped the Hawks win the period 27-20 to extend their lead to 50-42 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zaccharie Risacher2 1 00011-40-10-00
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी