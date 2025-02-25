Zaccharie Risacher Stats Tonight: How did the Hawks rookie fare against Miami Heat? (Feb. 24)

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks capped off a three-game homestand on Monday with a game against the Miami Heat. Risacher, who struggled in the first meeting, scoring nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, looked to play better in the rematch. A win by the Hawks would give them a 2-0 lead versus the Heat in the season series.

The Frenchman continued to struggle with Miami's defense. He went 0-for-2 in the first quarter and committed a turnover. Hawks coach Quin Snyder brought him back to the bench with 5:05 remaining in the period for Terance Mann. Despite the inefficient start, Atlanta led 23-22 behind Mann, Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu.

Risacher played a little better in the second quarter. Although he scored only two points, the Frenchman impacted the game with his defense and hustle. He helped the Hawks win the period 27-20 to extend their lead to 50-42 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zaccharie Risacher 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-4 0-1 0-0 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

