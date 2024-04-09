Zach Edey 2024 NBA Draft: Can LA Lakers acquire Purdue's top prospect?

The LA Lakers are one of the teams in the 2024 NBA Draft who will have an interest in Purdue’s Zach Edey. Despite failing to lead the Boilermakers to a championship, Edey’s impressive haul of personal and team achievements will be hard to ignore. Most mock drafts have him as a late first-rounder or an early second-round talent.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has limited draft options this year for the Lakers after massive trades over the past few years. The Anthony Davis trade in 2019 means that the New Orleans Pelicans own a first-round pick swap from LA in 2024. If not conveyed, the swap can be in 2025. What the Pelicans decide to do late in June this year will play a big part in the Lakers’ draft moves.

New Orleans could be looking at USC’s Isaiah Collier in the middle of the first round to make him the franchise’s point guard of the future. The 2024 class isn’t very deep but there are still exciting prospects that can help the Pelicans. Ja’Kobe Walter and Dalton Knecht could also interest them.

The LA Lakers will be without a first-round pick if the Pelicans decide to use it this year. Zach Edey might not drop into the second round, leaving him out of LA’s hands.

The LA Lakers might get Bronny James instead of Zach Edey

Bronny James played an off-the-bench role for the USC Trojans as a freshman. Incredibly, the LA Lakers might pick him in the second round even if Zach Edey, the college superstar is available. Rob Pelinka will be under enormous pressure to land LeBron James Jr. to pair him with “King James.” Team governor Jeanie Buss might also be leaning that way.

How the Lakers value Edey will also play a factor in their choice. Some scouts are still wondering how the 7-foot-4 center's game will translate into the NBA. In an age of space and pace, the two-time National College Player of the Year might be out of his element.

The LA Lakers know very well Zach Edey took just two 3-pointers, making one of them, during his four-year stay in Purdue. He could certainly adapt as he has a soft touch around the basket. How LA’s talent evaluators see him will have an impact on Rob Pelinka’s final call.

Another team could save the LA Lakers from their dilemma

The Orleans Pelicans have three first-round picks in 2024, two of which come from the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks while owning the third. They could still use one of those capitals to nab Zach Edey to eventually take over Jonas Valanciunas’ role as the starting center. A haul of probably Collier and Knecht plus Edey will be a big win for the Pelicans.

The Milwaukee Bucks could also be interested in Edey as Brook Lopez’s backup and future replacement. Interestingly, some scouts looked at Purdue’s star as having a ceiling comparable to Brooks. The Bucks may see it that way and just nab the towering center.

The LA Lakers may likely be interested in Zach Edey but they don't have a ton of options. If he drops into the second round, the higher-ups may kowtow to LeBron James and draft James Jr.