"Zach Edey has never played like that" - Shannon Sharpe gives 10% chance to Purdue star emulating NBA playing style

After coming up short in the national championship game, Zach Edey will now begin preparing for the NBA draft. While the seven-foot center had a successful college career, analyst Shannon Sharpe isn't sold on his ability to succeed at the next level.

On the "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco shared their thoughts on the Purdue big man. Ochocino said that he's underwhelmed with Edey's performance. Sharpe explained why he's giving Edey a small chance to last in the NBA.

"Will an elephant ever be able to run like a cheeta?" Sharpe said. "Zach Edey has never played like that, so you're asking a guy to re-do his game."

"I give him a 10-15% chance."

Edey had a strong showing in the national championship game against UConn, finishing with 37 points and 10 rebounds, but Purdue lost 75-60.

Where does Zach Edey fall in recent NBA mock drafts?

Heading into the 2024 NBA draft, Zach Edey is one of the interesting prospects in the class. Shannon Sharpe is far from the only person who has expressed doubts about his ability to perform at the pro level.

One of the biggest criticisms with Edey's game is his athleticism. Standing at seven-foot-four and weighing 300 pounds, Edey might not have the mobility to play center in the modern NBA, some say.

As far as recent mock drafts go, Zach Edey is projected to go in the first round. Bleacher Report's latest installment has him coming off the board at pick No. 21 to the Orlando Magic. With their roster already having an abundance of guard and wing depth, this is a pick that would allow them to add some size.

While breaking down the center prospect, Edey was given Jonas Valanciunas as a player comparison. The New Orleans Pelicans big man has made a living as a physical big man who can also space the floor at times.

In his final season at Purdue, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. With his size and frame, he can do damage around the rim on both ends. Nevertheless, he will have to work on his mobility if he doesn't want to be a liability at the NBA level.

With the college basketball season officially over, Edey can begin showcasing his talents to NBA teams in workouts. He has a little over two months to try and boost his stock more, with the draft scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Despite being nothing short of dominant in his final two years at Purdue, Edey still finds himself in a position where he has to prove himself.