Zach Edey Stats Tonight: Grizzlies rookie's performance with face mask against Anthony Edwards & Timberwolves explored (Jan. 20)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 20. The Grizzlies took a nine-point lead through the first six minutes of the first quarter in the home game at FedEx Forum arena.

Masked Edey took the bench after five minutes without scoring any points. He entered the game again with over a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Zach Edey 2 7 0 0 1 0 1 19 1-2 0-0 0-0 +1

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Edey has appeared in 28 of the 42 games that the Grizzlies played before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has started in 21 of those. Edey had exited the last Grizzlies game, against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 17, after seven minutes with a nose injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

So far, the Canadian rookie is averaging 9.5 points on 58.7% shooting from the field and 39.3% from the 3-point line. He is also averaging 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in just over 20 minutes.

How did Zach Edey perform while playing through his injury against the Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Edey was back in his usual role and saw around 19 minutes of action, which is close to his season average of 20.6 minutes per game.

In those 19 minutes of action, the Grizzlies rookie made one of the two shots he attempted, registering two points. His only field goal happened in the second quarter off a Ja Morant dime. He also grabbed two offensive and five defensive rebounds for a total of seven boards. On the defensive end, he also came away with one block.

The rookie center was the only Grizzlies starter to not score in double-figures. Point guard Ja Morant scored 19 points and dished seven assists. Shooting guard Desmond Bane added 22 points and stuffed the stat sheet with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who patrols the paint with Edey, finished with a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. He also came away with a steal and two rejections. Finally, Jaylen Wells, who started at small forward, finished with 13 points.

The Grizzlies held the Timberwolves off, escaping with a two-point win (108-106). Memphis improves to 28-15 following the win.

Zach Edey is averaging 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 28 games this season. He missed 12 straight games from Nov. 11 to Dec. 13 due to a calf and an ankle injury.

He also missed two games on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 due to a concussion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.