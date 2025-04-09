Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Apr. 8)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies rounded off a three-game East Coast swing with a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Edey and Co. looked to stay unbeaten during their trip before returning home for a marquee showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies headed into the game as heavy favorites against their injury-riddled hosts.
The rookie won the opening tip to allow Ja Morant to start the game with a layup. Edey missed the only shot he took but impacted the game with his defense and rebounding. He left the floor with 4:36 remaining to give way to Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies' strong play on both ends pushed them to a 33-18 lead at the end of the quarter.
The 7-foot-4 big man contributed more offensively in the second quarter. He made all his shots inside the paint, including one that ended in a 3-point play. Edey finished the period with nine points and nine rebounds to help carry his team to a 63-44 halftime lead.
Zach Edey could not replicate the same impact on offense in the third quarter but remained invaluable on the boards. Edey snared five more rebounds to go with his five rebounds as Memphis held off Charlotte 34-30 for a 97-74 lead entering the final frame.
Edey's overwhelming presence on the boards continued to impact the game. He had four more to his total before Memphis Grizzlies coach Tomas Iisalo took him out for good. The rookie sat on the bench as his team cruised to a 124-100 win.
Zach Edey continues impressive April stretch
Zach Edey recorded 17 points and 19 rebounds in 31 minutes. The Memphis Grizzlies comfortably routed the Charlotte Hornets by 31 minutes when the rookie stayed on the floor.
Edey has been giving his team a strong boost for an outright playoff spot. He is averaging 10.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in April. If he sustains his output, he will finish the month with a double-double, the first time he will accomplish such a feat.
The surge in rebounding and paint protection from the rookie has benefited the Grizzlies. They need him to keep his performance as the team closes the season with crucial games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.
