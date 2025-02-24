  • home icon
  • Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies rookie fare against Cleveland Cavaliers? (Feb. 23)

Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies rookie fare against Cleveland Cavaliers? (Feb. 23)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 24, 2025 01:40 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
Zach Edey stats against Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 23.

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season on Sunday. The rookie got his first look at Cleveland’s twin tower combo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. A win by the Grizzlies would give them a head start in the season series against the Cavs and cap off a five-game road trip on a high note.

The No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA draft had little impact in the first quarter. He played for roughly five minutes and missed the only shot he took. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins went with Santi Aldama or Brandon Clarke to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontline.

Zach Edey bounced back in the second quarter with six points and made his presence felt on defense. The Grizzlies kept in step with the hosts to trail by just 62-56 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zach Edey6 3 00002-40-02-4-5
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

