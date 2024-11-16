Zach Edey Stats Tonight: Grizzlies rookie records near double-double against Steph Curry-led Warriors

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 123-118 loss against the Golden State Warriors in a high-stakes NBA Cup game on Friday. Edey came off the bench and put in a strong performance, making key contributions on offense and controlling the boards.

Edey finished the first half with five points, five rebounds and one block. Out of his five boards, one came on the offensive glass. The young center shot 2-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range after playing 9:04 minutes.

The former Purdue star did not attempt any shots in the third quarter but contributed two points by making both of his free throws. He also secured a rebound and a steal during his five minutes on the court in the period.

Edey shone in the fourth quarter, making a significant impact on both ends of the floor, with a terrific performance on offense. The rookie contributed seven points and four rebounds during the final period of the game.

Overall, Zach Edey delivered a strong performance off the bench, finishing the game with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies rookie dominated the boards, grabbing nine rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass.

While the 7-foot-4 center didn’t tally any assists, he contributed defensively with one steal and one block in 23 minutes. Edey also went 2-of-2 from the free throw line and posted a solid +14 plus/minus rating.

Fans slams Taylor Jenkins for "misusing" Zach Edey

Following Zach Edey’s impressive performance, some fans criticized the Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins for his management of the rookie.

"Taylor Jenkins must use Zach Edey as the focal point of the offense with bench units. Relying on erratic 3 pt shooting is foolish," a fan wrote.

"100% Taylor Jenkins should be thrown in jail for how embarrassingly badly he's misusing Zach Edey," said another.

"The Grizzlies shot horribly, but it’s clear that coaching is an issue. Taylor Jenkins waited until late in the 4th quarter to be play his best lineup. Zach Edey is a starter and needs to be treated like one. Just silly stuff going on right now," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, Edey will next be in action on Sunday when the Grizzlies cross swords against the Denver Nuggets.

