Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Warriors? (Apr. 1) 

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies came off a third straight loss against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Edey didn't provide much against the defending NBA champions as he only added four points, two rebounds and one block.

Ad

Fast forward to Tuesday, Edey and the Grizzlies tried their best to hold down their home court and get back in the win column. Memphis kept the game close, as they continue to push to secure a spot in the upcoming 2025 NBA playoffs. Beating Golden State meant that they would get to maintain their spot in fifth place in the Western Conference.

By the end of the third quarter, Zach Edey had already redeemed himself from his previous game against the Celtics. Edey came up with a double-double, adding 10 points and 11 rebounds before the final period.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ultimately, Golden State came out on top to overtake Memphis for fifth place in the Western Conference. The rookie did all that he could defensively to try and put a stop to the Warriors. Unfortunately for Memphis, it wasn't enough to shut down Steph Curry's 50-point performance.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here is Zach Edey's stat line from Tuesday night's loss to Golden State:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Zach Edey 10 16 1 0 4 4-7 0-1 2-3

Ad

Grizzlies vs Warriors Recap: Zach Edey's defensive effort not enough to stop Steph Curry's 50-point game

The Memphis Grizzlies took on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in what was a crucial game for both teams. The Grizzlies wanted to maintain their spot in fifth place, while the Warriors wanted to climb up the ladder. Unfortunately for Memphis, they fell a spot as Golden State came up with a 134-125 victory.

Ad

Steph Curry had a historic performance on Tuesday as he led the Warriors to victory. He put up 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block. "Chef Curry" was a man on a mission as he pushed Golden State over the line to grab another key win on the road as the regular season winds down.

Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey did all that he could defensively to try and shut down the Warriors' flurry of offense. Edey finished the contest with 10 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back when they take on the Miami Heat next at Kaseya Center on Thursday. Meanwhile, Curry and Co. prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers next at Crypto.com Arena the same day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.