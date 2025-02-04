Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie perform against the Spurs? (Feb. 3)

Zach Edey is one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year with the season he's having with the Memphis Grizzlies. Edey is averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He's coming off his sixth double-double of the season in the Grizzlies' win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

For Monday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, Edey remained in the starting lineup along with Ja Morant, Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies were without Desmond Bane, who was given a rest since it was the second game of a back-to-back.

So how did the Purdue product perform against the Spurs? Edey is 2-0 in his career against Victor Wembanyama, but is only averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in those two games.

Here are Zach Edey's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Zach Edey 4 6 0 3 1 1 0 12:11 2-3 0-0 0-0 +12

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

