Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Memphis Grizzlies rookie perform against Orlando Magic? (Feb. 21)

The Memphis Grizzlies squared off against the Orlando Magic on Friday in the second game of their back-to-back. Rookie Zach Edey took the floor as part of the starting lineup alongside Jaylen Wells, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The former Purdue standout eased into the game, staying patient rather than forcing plays on the offensive end. He took just two shot attempts in the opening quarter, converting one, while also grabbing two rebounds.

In the second quarter, the rookie remained passive on offense, not attempting a single shot. However, he made his presence felt in other areas, contributing with an offensive rebound and a block.

By halftime, Zach Edey had recorded two points on 1 of 2 shooting in 8:12 minutes. He did not attempt a 3-pointer or a free throw but secured three rebounds and added a block to his stat line.

