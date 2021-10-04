Zach LaVine spends an unforgettable day with deaf and hard of hearing school kids from Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

In a classy gesture that warms the heart, Zach LaVine brought members of the Specialized Services Program from Whitney M. Young Magnet High School to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers. The Chicago Bulls All-Star guard is currently deep into training camp, but took the time and effort to give the deaf and hard of hearing students a day they won’t likely forget for the rest of their lives.

Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine Special day at the @whitesox game with the students in the deaf and hard hearing program from Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. I was a little rusty but thankful to them for helping me with my sign language and can't wait to have them at a @chicagobulls game soon!

As happy as the students were for the time and remarkable opportunity, it was Zach LaVine who was really proud of the moment. If all goes to plan, the group from the Specialized Services Program could find themselves at the United Center cheering LaVine and the Chicago Bulls’ revamped roster in their quest for a playoff spot.

It is very well-known among Chicago Bulls fans that LaVine and the front office have not yet reached an agreement regarding a contract extension. LaVine’s actions off the court could be something both sides can build on to break the impasse.

Can Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls eventually agree to a contract extension?



Whether Zach LaVine remains with the Bulls past this season is the million-dollar question that the franchise and fans will be watching carefully. All signs point to LaVine wanting to stay but has also mentioned that he needs to get the respect he deserves.

The recent Olympic gold-medal winner approved of the roster retooling and is ready to lead the team to end its long playoff drought. LaVine will have to hope that the Bulls front office can do more maneuvers to free up some cap space for him to get his market value and pursue playoff glory with Nikola Vucevic and DeMar De Rozan.

John Pikes @JohnPikes

Lavine: 27.4 on 63% TS

Vucevic: 23.4 on 56% TS

Bulls are building a potential problem in the East PPG last season:

Lavine: 27.4 on 63% TS

Vucevic: 23.4 on 56% TS

DeRozan: 21.6 on 59% TSAdditions of Lonzo as well as Pat Williams taking the next step could make this a top tier team in the East

If Chicago manages to keep a peak LaVine, the Windy City basketball team will be a force to reckon with in the East for years to come. However this season turns out, Chicago Bulls fans know that he is worth keeping not only for his basketball exploits but also for his tender heart.

