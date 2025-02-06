Zach LaVine Stats Tonight: How did new Kings star perform in his debut against the Magic? (Feb. 5)

The Sacramento Kings acquired Zach LaVine in a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. LaVine made his debut for the Kings on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. How did the two-time All-Star perform in his first game for Sacramento?

LaVine was part of the starting lineup along with Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. He was expected to give the Kings more jolt on offense as they continue to go all out in that department. The Kings had the seventh-best offensive rating in basketball before the trade.

Here are Zach LaVine's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Zach LaVine 6 0 3 0 0 1 1 14:27 3-8 0-3 0-0 -3

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

