Zach LaVine Stats Tonight: How did new Kings star perform in his debut against the Magic? (Feb. 5)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 06, 2025 04:15 GMT
Zach LaVine Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Sacramento Kings acquired Zach LaVine in a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. LaVine made his debut for the Kings on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. How did the two-time All-Star perform in his first game for Sacramento?

LaVine was part of the starting lineup along with Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. He was expected to give the Kings more jolt on offense as they continue to go all out in that department. The Kings had the seventh-best offensive rating in basketball before the trade.

Here are Zach LaVine's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Zach LaVine603001114:273-80-30-0-3
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
हिन्दी