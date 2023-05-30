The NBA Finals are set. The No. 8 seed Miami Heat continue their magical run and will face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

Many in the media are making the Nuggets the heavy favorite. Denver -480 to win the series.

However, ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe is not convinced that it will be a cake walk for the Nuggets. Lowe thinks the Heat are better than the Boston Celtics and stated:

“Well the Nuggets should be relieved that the Heat are in the Finals and not the Celtics. But the Heat just beat the Celtics, how relieved can you actually be?”

The Heat were the lowest scoring team in the league during the regular season but they play a gritty style. Lowe knows their defensive intensity will not be fun to play with, which is why the team has overachieved in these playoffs.

“It is not a relief playing against the Miami Heat. It is not a relief having those dudes run into you and hit you and make shots over you”

Lowe also offered a humorous take as he went on to say the media should reconsider doubting the Heat. He even went so far to say the media should have to get a real taste of what it is like to feel the wrath of the Miami defense before criticizing them.

“A Bam (Adebayo) screen man, they should make media members try and get around a Bam screen. That should be a part of our NBA media training. Bam is going to deck all of us with picks. I would do it, I think that should be part of the deal.”

It would certainly be a funny sight, seeing NBA writers and podcasters attempting to navigate the Heat defense led by the 6-foot-9, 255-pound Bam Adebayo.

Did the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets this season?

Denver beat Miami in both meetings during the regular season. The Nuggets won the first matchup at home in December 124-119. Nikola Jokic was not the leading scorer but played a complete game with a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Denver won the second matchup between the two in Miami 112-108. Jokic led the way in the close contest with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

