“Zero f***ing chance”: Draymond Green recounts how his initial doubts about Chris Paul turned into excitement

Draymond Green isn't for everyone; such was the case when he was going toe-to-toe with Chris Paul as one of his competitors. However, the rivalry shifted into a tandem when the Golden State Warriors acquired the 12-time NBA All-Star on July 7, 2023. In the latest podcast episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward revealed his initial doubts turning into enthusiasm.

The Warriors' 2023 offseason involved the trading of Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards with the team's goal of adding a veteran floor general to the roster. It was an interesting move for the organization at the time of its completion, considering the history between Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors.

"(0:00) It's funny. See, I have a friend in London," Green said. "His name is Virgil ... and asked me, 'Who's your least favorite player in the NBA? Who could you not see yourself playing?' I said, 'There's zero f***ing chance I'm ever playing with Chris Paul. Not happening.'"

For all of his antics on the court, Draymond Green will never shy away from confrontation and speaking his truth, whether it would be toward his teammates or his opponents. Adjusting from competition to comradery can be an interesting challenge as the battles faced with one another don't simply fade into memory.

However, Paul and Green are in a different stage in their lives at this point in their careers. Their maturity has reached a new level. It has grown from where they were back when they faced one another in the regular season and the playoffs. That growth has allowed them to tweak their mindsets and approaches in working with one another to figure out their chemistry and their roles on the team.

It could have been a disastrous move on the Warriors' end if the two struggled to make the tandem work. Despite being in 12th place (19-23 record) in the Western Conference standings, there remains no friction between the two as they remain determined to turn the team's ship around.

Draymond Green described Chris Paul as an "a******," similar to himself

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area & California, Draymond Green chose an interesting word to describe Chris Paul while also aligning it to how people view him as well.

"If you've ever watched Chris Paul play, he's kind of an a******," Green said. "He may say the same thing about me, and that's ok. But he's also one of the most competitive guys that I've played against over my 11 years in the league. I'm also an extremly competitive guy, and I'm not backing down from anyone. He's not backing down from anyone."

That kind of attitude that both Draymond Green and Chris Paul have is one of the reasons why most would consider them great competitors in the NBA. It is the kind of mentality that has earned them the reputation of being respected winners in the league.

Despite their kind of play not being for everyone's preferences, the team they play on, for sure, welcomes that kind of intensity and determination, all to win basketball games at an elite level. It is also why Chris Paul's excellent chemistry with the Warriors is a good sign for fans to take in, albeit a challenging situation this season.

