"ZERO FLAWS offensively": Joel Embiid's scorching career night has Kendrick Perkins revaluating his top scorers

Joel Embiid was on fire on Monday night as he dropped a historic 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs. The reigning MVP proved to the basketball world exactly why he's deserving of winning the award in back-to-back seasons. As a result of his masterful performance, some heads have turned and all the attention is now on Embiid.

Former NBA champion-turned-sports media personality Kendrick Perkins had nothing but love for Joel Embiid. Perkins proclaimed the Philadelphia 76ers superstar the "best scorer in the game" over Phoenix Suns superstar, Kevin Durant.

"With all due Respect to KD… but Joel Embiid is the best Scorer in the game," Perkins said. "He has mastered the offensive end and he has ZERO FLAWS offensively. What he’s doing to people on a night to night basis is ridiculous! God Bless America"

Sixers vs Spurs recap: Joel Embiid pops off for career-high 70 points

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid delivered a remarkable performance against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. The reigning NBA MVP showcased his scoring prowess, matching his career-high of 59 points in just three quarters.

Embiid notched 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the first quarter against Victor Wembanyama, displaying unstoppable form with an 8-for-12 shooting from the field. He continued his dominance with an additional 10 points and four rebounds in the second quarter, concluding the first half with a total of 34 points.

The Sixers' big man elevated his performance further in the third period, notching up 25 points and five rebounds. This scoring outburst allowed him to tie his career-high of 59 points, a feat previously achieved on Nov. 13, 2022, against the Utah Jazz, marking his eighth 50-point game.

Embiid's stellar outing reflects his exceptional form this season, positioning him as a strong contender for back-to-back MVP honors. He is expected to compete against candidates like Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the honor.

This outstanding performance extended Embiid's streak of 30-point games to 21. His sustained excellence on offense over the past month despite minor ankle and knee injuries has been awe-inspiring.

In a historic moment midway through the fourth quarter, Joel Embiid achieved his first 60-point performance against the Spurs,. He secured it at the free-throw line as the Sixers sought to maintain their lead. With San Antonio putting up a considerable fight, Embiid added 11 more points in the final quarter, ultimately contributing to the Sixers' 133-123 victory. His final stat line was an astounding 70 points and 18 rebounds.

