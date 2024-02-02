Nick Wright floats 3 potential Eastern Conference landing spots for LeBron James amidst Lakers struggles

LeBron James is playing at an incredible level this season for someone who is 39 years of age. However, given the LA Lakers' struggles, trade rumors are starting to circulate regarding James' situation. Interestingly, sports television personality Nick Wright proposed three potential Eastern Conference landing spots for the 20-time NBA All-Star.

During an episode of his "What's Wright? With Nick Wright," the sports analyst is aware of the implications if LeBron James does wind up on one of the three NBA teams proposed. These are teams who are just one elite piece away from truly competing for the championship this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen if these teams have a shot at landing one of the premier players of the NBA. Especially if James even were to consider these landing spots.

Three potential landing spots for LeBron James in the Eastern Conference:

3) Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard - Jimmy Butler and center - Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are in seventh place (25-23 record) in the Eastern Conference standings. Ranking 22nd in offense (113.1) and 13th defensively (114.2) around the league. It's safe to say that the Heat are in the same pattern that they took last season, where the regular season record didn't define their postseason journey.

While they continue to struggle, possibly acquiring a high-caliber player like LeBron James can turn things around for this team in need of offensive firepower. However, it remains to be seen what pieces the Heat are willing to include in a trade package. Whether it'd be Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson, along with the inclusion of draft picks.

2) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and guard - Tyrese Maxey

Moving on to the second team on the list, the Philadelphia 76ers. They already have an elite scoring big in Joel Embiid, and a rising star at the point guard position in Tyrese Maxey. However, the team could still use an upgrade at the small forward position, currently manned by Tobias Harris.

The inclusion of the Lakers star to this roster instantly makes them a formidable opponent and a tough matchup in the Eastern Conference.

1) New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard - Jalen Brunson and forward - Julius Randle

Lastly, LeBron James joining the New York Knicks could instantly the iconic franchise a championship contender with the pieces they already have. From the All-Star-caliber season of Jalen Brunson, to the tough-branded style of defense orchestrated by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. James playing with this group has a chance to rival any elite team in the league.

Moreover, the Knicks organization could include a bevy of draft picks in a trade package along with roster pieces as well.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!