Nikola Jokic 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Nuggets MVP's performance this season

Fresh off winning his first NBA championship, Nikola Jokic looks primed yet again for another huge season with the Denver Nuggets. During last season, Jokic put up 24.5 points (63.2% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. His consistent statistical production makes him an easy first-round choice in fantasy drafts.

With the upcoming regular season fast approaching, Jokic's 2023-24 fantasy outlook is looking sharp, as always. According to Yahoo Sports, the Nuggets big man is ranked as the first pick for obvious reasons. For starters, he is a force in racking up double-digit outings in points, rebounds and assists each game.

Nikola Jokic has been the No.1 player in the NBA fantasy draft for three seasons. Besides his consistency on the court, Jokic is also one of the more durable superstars in the league. Last season saw a minor dip in games played as he only logged 69 games, as he usually finished a season with an average of 74.5 games completed.

With a championship now under his belt, the Nuggets star can only go higher from here with his numbers, which are likely to increase this season.

What does Nikola Jokic bring to one's team for NBA fantasy draft?

In the scenario that one possesses the first pick for a fantasy draft, it is already given that selecting Nikola Jokic is a must. Besides his capability to fill up a stat sheet, one of the main pros in drafting the Nuggets star is his efficiency in scoring the ball.

In his career, Jokic has put up 20.2 points per game (55.3% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range).

Aside from scoring, rebounding and facilitating, Jokic averaged 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season. That makes it five categories that he can contribute on a nightly basis.

Additionally, Jokic ranks sixth on all-time triple-doubles in NBA history. As of now, he has over 105 career triple-doubles. The five-time all-star has a chance to advance to fourth all-time with two more, surpassing NBA legend Jason Kidd with 107. He can also reach third place by having 34 triple-doubles, which replaces LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

This possible historic milestone for Jokic is something that fantasy players can watch out for in the scenario that they have him on their team, making him a great and safe draft choice at the top spot.