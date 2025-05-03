Nikola Jokic Game 7 stats: A deep dive into 3x MVP's past performances in the ultimate knockout matchup

On Saturday, Nikola Jokic will be competing in the sixth Game 7 of his NBA career. At stake is the Denver Nuggets' 2025 postseason run, and as such, all eyes will be on the three-time MVP as he fights to get his team into the next round.
For what it's worth, the Joker has been consistently prolific in all the do-or-die games that he's played in. To Jokic's credit, the Nuggets are 3-2 in these pressure-packed contests.
Here is a closer look at each Game 7 of Jokic's career.
Nikola Jokic Game 7 stats
2019 Round 1 - Nuggets vs. Spurs
Jokic made his postseason debut when the Nuggets took on the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The series went down the wire, and in Game 7, Jokic turned in a winning performance of 21 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Nuggets outlasted the Spurs 90-86 to advance to the next round.
2019 Round 2 - Nuggets vs. Blazers
The Joker's baptism of fire in 2019 continued as the Nuggets' second-round series with the Portland Trail Blazers came down to Game 7. As his running mate Jamal Murray struggled to score efficiently, Jokic picked up the slack by putting up 29 points while only dishing two assists. For good measure, he added 13 rebounds. The Nuggets, however, fell short as the Blazers won 100-96.
2020 Round 1 - Nuggets vs. Jazz
A year later, Jokic would compete in yet another tightly contested series as the Nuggets faced the Utah Jazz in Round 1. In a game with heart-stopping momentum swings, the Joker was the difference maker as he led Denver with 30 points (12-for-23 from the field), 13 rebounds, and four assists. Jokic's brilliance helped the Nuggets eke out an 80-78 victory.
2020 Round 2 - Nuggets vs. Clippers
After a grueling series with the Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz, Jokic had to go up against an LA Clippers team bannered by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Inside the NBA bubble, the Nuggets fell down 1-3 but valiantly fought till they evened the series. In Game 7, Jokic complimented Murray's 40-piece with a triple-double consisting of 16 points, 22 rebounds, and 13 assists. To date, the Nuggets' 104-89 victory that night is the last Game 7 victory of Jokic's career.
2024 Round 2 - Nuggets vs. Wolves
Following a gentleman's sweep of the LA Lakers in 2024, the Nuggets competed in a best-of-seven series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Game 7, with all his teammates not named Murray struggling to score, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 34 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists. Despite this double-double performance, the Wolves put a stop to the Nuggets' title retention bid by winning 98-90.
