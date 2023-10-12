Nikola Jokic NBA fantasy basketball projection: Should I draft 2x MVP as No. 1 pick?

Nikola Jokic is the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy basketball. Does he deserve the pick? Short answer, yes. Jokic is one of the best players in the world. He is also one of the best in fantasy basketball.

Let’s take a look at how good Jokic may be in fantasy basketball this season. The Serbian deserves the No. 1 pick hype. CBS Sports projects Jokic to be the best center by far.

He projects to a total of 4,125 fantasy points this season. That outshines the MVP and No. 2 center Joel Embiid who is projected for 3,314 total points.

Nikola Jokic's fantasy projections

Nikola Jokic is expected to play in 76.5 games this season. The big man often does not take days off for load management like other NBA stars. He also stays pretty healthy throughout his career. Jokic could have another long season, especially with the new star player rest rules.

The Finals MVP is projected to put up 53.9 points per game in fantasy. That is a monstrous number no matter the format of your fantasy league. Jokic can fill up the stat sheet.

He is a triple-double waiting to happen. He also is great for fantasy due to his efficiency. If your league penalizes poor field goal percentage or missed shots, Jokic is a safe bet to avoid negative points.

Jokic has been a fantasy force for years. He has averaged at least 50 fantasy points per game in three straight seasons. The Nuggets will certainly keep using Jokic as they have before. He will be the centerpiece of the offense.

Even on off-shooting nights or low-scoring days, Jokic compliments his stat sheet with assists and rebounds. He will always be one of the highest-scoring players on the floor. However, his incredible passing and the Nuggets offense also make him the greatest passing big man in the league and in fantasy basketball.

His best fantasy season came in 2021. He totaled 4,082 fantasy points. Projections have him topping that number for his best year ever this season. It could be another big year for Jokic even with a healthy Jamal Murray.

The duo work perfectly together. Murray’s shots and scoring rarely take away from Nikola Jokic’s opportunities and usage. You should feel safe taking Jokic number one overall if you are lucky enough in your fantasy basketball league.

Nikola Jokic is a top-tier player no matter the format. He could also be a vital selection if your league values rebounds and players who can fill multiple stat categories. He is also great for head-to-head scoring leagues as he is available and a highly efficient shooter.