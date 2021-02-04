"I don't know. Can he jump as high as me?" - Nuggets' Nikola Jokic takes a friendly poke at Lakers' LeBron James ahead of showdown

As the LA Lakers prepare to host the Denver Nuggets for a Western conference battle, Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic had a few comments comparing his ability to that of the LA Laker superstar, LeBron James.

"We are the same athletically," said Jokic with a grin.

Nikola Jokic on similarities with LeBron James: “The speed is there. We are the same athletically. ... I don’t know. Can he jump as high as me?”



“...Guys, I am joking.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 3, 2021

While Nikola Jokic is a very talented player with great ability on both ends of the court, his athleticism is not something he is necessarily known for. LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James is one of the most naturally talented players the league has ever seen, despite being 36 this season. Jokic, of course, disclaimed at the end of the rant that he was just joking. He is the Joker, after all.

Nikola Jokic takes fun jab at LeBron James as LA Lakers host Denver Nuggets

It is nice to see NBA players taking a light-hearted approach to the game in the midst of this unforseen pandemic. Nikola Jokic has earned a reputation around the league as one of the most dominant forces in the paint, averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

Jokic is truly in MVP form this year, but his game is far from comparable to that of LeBron James. When they meet the LA Lakers on Thursday, the matchup between Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis will certainly be a key factor in the game. LeBron James will get his chance at Jokic as well, as he is sure to meet him at the rim in Thursday's matchup.

The LA Lakers enter the matchup with a 16-6 record, just a half-game back of 1st place in the West. The Nuggets have caught fire recently, winning six of their last seven games. This should provide an intriguing matchup and plenty of entertainment as two of the best in the West battle for positioning.