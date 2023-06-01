Nikola Jokic vs Bam Adebayo 1v1: How Heat star has fared against Nuggets' MVP in defense

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are set to square off in the NBA Finals. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic may be the best basketball player in the world, and the Heat will have a tough task slowing down the big man.

Heat center Bam Adebayo will be tasked as the main man to defend Jokic. Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the league but few if any have been able to stop ‘The Joker’.

NBA @NBA



The



For more, visit the NBA App:

app.link.nba.com/_Finals_ Nikola Jokic joins elite company with his performance in the West FinalsThe #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV begin tomorrow at 8:30pm/et on ABC!For more, visit the NBA App: Nikola Jokic joins elite company with his performance in the West Finals 👏The #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV begin tomorrow at 8:30pm/et on ABC!For more, visit the NBA App:app.link.nba.com/_Finals_ https://t.co/JWPO08H1dJ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two teams played in two games this season, with the Nuggets winning both contests. The Nuggets won the first matchup 1224-119 at home in December. Nikola Jokic was not the leading scorer but played a complete game with a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Denver won the second matchup 112-108 in Miami. Jokic led the way in the close contest with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Nikola Jokic's stats with Adebayo defending him

Nikola Jokic has averaged 22.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 games versus Adebayo in his career. Jokic was efficient when Adebayo was guarding him in the two games this year. He shot 60% and was 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

Jokic was guarded by Adebayo for 74.8% of the possessions in their matchups this season. He shot 9 for 15 for 20 total points when Adebayo was on him as the primary defender. Adebayo did a good job of defending without fouling though as he never gave Jokic a trip to the free-throw line.

Adebayo's stats with Jokic defending him

Will Manso @WillManso Nikola Jokic on a matchup against Bam Adebayo: “it’s not Bam against me. It’s Denver against Miami.”



Says he and Bam have a similar style of wanting to get everyone involved. Team basketball. Not about them. Nikola Jokic on a matchup against Bam Adebayo: “it’s not Bam against me. It’s Denver against Miami.” Says he and Bam have a similar style of wanting to get everyone involved. Team basketball. Not about them. https://t.co/p6BHOsO3Dk

On the flip side, Adebayo had some success on offense against Jokic. The Heat big man scored 20 total points in the two games when Jokic was guarding him.

Jokic guarded Adebayo for 74.6% of the possessions in the two games. Adebayo shot 41.2% with Jokic as his main defender.

Jokic did disrupt Adebayo’s playmaking abilities while guarding him. Adebayo only managed two assists and had four turnovers when defended by Jokic this season. Adebayo also only forced three fouls from Jokic during the two games.

The Heat do not have depth in their frontcourt and Adebayo will have to shoulder a massive load on the defensive end to slow down Jokic. Miami may attempt to use its matchup zone to aid Adebayo and force Jokic into a more physical game. However, Nikola Jokic could tear up that zone defense with his incredible passing.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes