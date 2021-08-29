Nikola Jokic vs Joel Embiid: Which star center has achieved more and who has a brighter future?

Big men are back

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are two of the most skilled big men the league has ever seen. As the NBA remains a jump shooter’s league, Embiid and Jokic are shifting focus just enough to the front court. Both are capable of taking their opponents outside and punishing them with jumpers as well as banging in the lane. In five games vs. each other, Nikola Jokic is averaging 21 points, eight boards and seven assists vs. Joel Embiid -- while Joel Embiid is putting up 20 and 11 vs. Jokic.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic tells Monte Morris where to stand for the open layup. pic.twitter.com/KGV395gRFj — Ted Buddy (@TedBuddy8) August 28, 2021

Jokic is 20-23 in the playoffs with averages of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 6 dimes. Nikola Jokic, a 2nd round pick, is a nimble study. Jokic will fool you in his movement. He uses the defender's body weight against them. He spins off them when defenders commit. He’s also one of the best passing big men to play the game. He and Embiid have similar philosophies in getting their opponents to commit to the pump fake, and once that defender is in the air, somebody gets dunked on. Jokic has 89 double digit assist games -- the most ever from a center. Jokic broke Wilt Chamberlain's record of 81 games, back in April. At 6'11" and 284 pounds with a 7'3" wingspan, Jokic will either go around defenders, bounce off defenders or pull up for a high arching jumper. Just ask Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid

Embiid is 16-18 in the playoffs with 24 points and 11 boards, his averages in those 34 games. The disappointment and uncertainty of what will happen to Ben Simmons leaves a cloud of potential future Sixers success. Joel Embiid, who is a 4-time All-Star and MVP runner-up to Jokic, just signed a 4 year 196 million super max deal to stay in Philadelphia. Jokic won MVP specifically last season because Embiid only played in 41 games compared to Jokic's 58. Embiid has had multiple injuries and has missed two full seasons to injury. The Sixers are banking he stays healthy enough to compete every night, because if he doesn't Philadelphia will be stuck with a large bill and home early again.

Intangibles

Playing out west, Jokic has an advantage in style of play. The Western Conference is more wide open, while the Eastern Conference is more methodical. Jokic's passing ability is better suited to the WC. He will dribble behind his back once, dribble behind his back twice and find the open man for the dunk as he drives down the lane. Jokic's ball handling isn't the greatest, yet it's good enough to get past defenders whenever he needs to. Joel Embiid's Eurostep is just not fair. A big man should not be able to move like that and avoid contact at the rim. Defensively, the edge goes to Embiid. Jokic will give up shots late in a possession. He's athletically inferior to Embiid, and is not a rim protector. He is a far superior passer than Embiid, and will go down as one of the best to do it. He's a point guard in a big man's frame. Embiid and Jokic remind me of the centers in the 80's that shot the three and beat each other up in the paint. We are privy to a great time for the center position, so instead of watching that three go up, why don't you check the footwork down low?

Verdict

Scoring edge to Embiid

Passing definitively to Jokic

Shooting goes to Embiid

Durability goes hardcore to Jokic

Leadership is a push

The MVP award leaves Jokic more decorated.

Defensively it's not even close, and because of that critical area of play, I'll take Embiid. Simply put, there are two sides to the ball. Give me the player that can score as well has make stops in the 4th quarter. Jokic might have a longer career because he stays on the floor much more than Joel Embiid, yet when a bucket is needed down low, give me Joel. Regardless of who is deemed better, let's just kick back and watch the greatness of these two for the next decade. Imagine this as a NBA Finals matchup. What a joy that would be.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar