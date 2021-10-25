Nikola Vucevic turns 31 on Oct 24: A look at his five highest-scoring double-doubles

Nikola Vucevic has been one of the better centers in the NBA over time, making four All-Star appearances in the last five seasons. In his career, he has averaged a double-double of 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds. Over his career, he has had some outstanding performances, and many of his highest-scoring games came on nights when he would get a double-double.

While playing for the Orlando Magic, Vucevic was often the leading offensive player. That allowed him to put up some great scoring numbers when he wanted to. With the team also struggling to get wins, Vucevic often needed to have good games to get the Magic victories.

In Vucevic's 10-year career, he has 27 games in which he had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, proving how much of a beast in the paint that he is. To celebrate Vucevic’s birthday, here are five of the highest-scoring double-doubles in Vucevic's career, which all took place while playing for the Magic.

#5 Nikola Vucevic, 37 points and 12 rebounds, 2/21/21, vs. Detroit Pistons

Nikola Vucevic #9 while on the Orlando Magic taking a jumper

Last season, Vucevic had the best season of his career, averaging 23.4 points and 11.7 rebounds. Three out of his five highest-scoring double-doubles were in the 2020-21 season, and this is the first one.

In a victory over the Detroit Pistons, Nikola Vucevic went for 37 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes, shooting 52% from the field. Vucevic took 27 shots to reach his scoring total, only going 2-6 from three, but also made all seven of his free throw attempts.

It was the least efficient game out of Vucevic's top five scoring double-doubles, but it is still an extremely good game.

#4 Nikola Vucevic, 37 points and 17 rebounds, 4/3/15 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Nikola Vucevic #9 on the Orlando Magic driving into the paint

The game was the start of Nikola Vucevic's emergence into the NBA limelight. This was only Vucevic's fourth season, in which he averaged 19.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. In his cornerstone game of the season, Vucevic came out and dropped 37 points with 17 rebounds.

In a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vucevic played 40 minutes, and it took him 25 shots, shooting 72% from the field. This game happened three seasons before Vucevic started to take three-pointers constantly, which makes his scoring output even more impressive. On top of that, he went 1-4 from the free-throw line, making his scoring output a little crazy, with no extra points from the three-pointer or the free-throw line.

On top of that, Vucevic added seven offensive rebounds, the highest out of the five games on this list.

