Nina Westbrook shares painful perspective of critics about her relationship with Russell Westbrook: "I don't fit the look"

Nina Westbrook is unlike other NBA wives, and that is something she prides herself her. That said, it has come with its fair share of criticism. She recently opened up on some of the challenges she's had to face while being with the NBA star.

Russell and Nina Westbrook met in college while attending UCLA. After dating for a few years, they decided to get married in 2015. Over the course of their nearly decade long marriage, they've given birth to three children.

While Russell has solidified himself as an all-time talent in the NBA, Nina has exceled in her career as a family and marriage therapist. This has led to her being out of the spotlight during her husband's career.

During a recent interview, Nina opened up on some of the hardships she's faced while being with Russell. Mainly how she doesn't fit into the typical mold of an NBA wife. Nina also stated that there have been plenty of critics saying the LA Clippers guard should leave her for someone else.

"We've been through a lot of crazy stuff," Nina said. "There are people who would constantly comment and still do to this day think that he should be with someone else."

"I don't fit the look or the style or persona or whatever of a basketball wife in a lot of people's eyes."

Russell Westbrook has constantly praised Nina Westbrook

While some might feel Nina Westbrook doesn't fit the mold of an NBA wife, Russell Westbrook doesn't see it that way. He has constantly praised her for everything he's done for him and their family.

During an interview with People magazine, the former MVP opened up on the work his wife puts in. He praised her for supporting him on the basketball court while also chasing her own dreams and keeping their family intact.

"She's been holding s--t down from start to finish, and now been able to see her grow into the things that she's been wanting to do while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that," he added of his wife. "I'm just grateful to have a partner able to do all that sacrifice. Now we're here."

Russell and Nina gave birth to their first child, Noah, in May of 2016. A year later, they had twin daughters, Jordyn and Skye.