'No different from being homophobic": Draya Michele fiercely hits out at detractor's ‘mother/son’ jab on dating 23 year-old Jalen Green

Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s relationship has come under intense scrutiny due to their age difference. Michele responded to TikToker Boujeebrownskin, who shared a clip from a couple’s quiz she and Green took.The quiz prompted the TikToker to sarcastically remark that their dynamic felt more like a “mother and son” rather than partners, owing to their 17-year age difference.“It’s the fact that you are aware that he is significantly younger than you, and you think that it’s a joke,” Boujeebrownskin said in the video. “It’s clear you are leaning into this intentional age gap that y’all have, and I think that’s pretty f***** weird.”Michele didn’t hold back in her response as she labeled the critique an “ageist.”“One more thing… this is ageist. No different from being homophobic. You can’t be woke about one thing… and not the other. Discrimination is discrimination. Imagine if somebody told you couldn’t love who you wanted to because they felt like it was ‘wrong.’” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJalen Green and Draya Michele were first linked in August 2023. Though initially private, their romance gained visibility when Draya was spotted courtside at a Rockets game. Rumors circulated that they met at the “Sugar Fish” restaurant and Draya even uses the nickname “Sexy Bear” for Green.In March 2024, Draya announced that she was pregnant via an International Women’s Day post. The baby arrived on May 12, 2024, which she noted held personal significance as her father died on Mother’s Day in 2021. This daughter is their only child together. Draya also has two sons, Kniko (born 2002) and Jru (born 2016), with her ex, Orlando Scandrick.Draya Michele opens up on Jalen Green’s trade to PhoenixJalen Green was traded during the offseason to the Phoenix Suns. Draya Michele shared her perspective during an interview tied to the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer “WAGS in Wags” campaign.“Well this was my first time experiencing a trade,” Michele told. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going.&quot;Phoenix acquired Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, a top‑10 pick and multiple second‑rounders in exchange for Kevin Durant in a complex seven‑team deal finalized on July 6.