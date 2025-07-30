  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • 'No different from being homophobic": Draya Michele fiercely hits out at detractor's ‘mother/son’ jab on dating 23 year-old Jalen Green

'No different from being homophobic": Draya Michele fiercely hits out at detractor's ‘mother/son’ jab on dating 23 year-old Jalen Green

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:16 GMT
Draya Michele holds nothing back as she fiercely hits out at detractor
Draya Michele holds nothing back as she fiercely hits out at detractor's ‘mother/son’ claims about relationship with Jalen Green - Images via Instagram (@jalen and @drayamichele)

Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s relationship has come under intense scrutiny due to their age difference. Michele responded to TikToker Boujeebrownskin, who shared a clip from a couple’s quiz she and Green took.

Ad

The quiz prompted the TikToker to sarcastically remark that their dynamic felt more like a “mother and son” rather than partners, owing to their 17-year age difference.

“It’s the fact that you are aware that he is significantly younger than you, and you think that it’s a joke,” Boujeebrownskin said in the video. “It’s clear you are leaning into this intentional age gap that y’all have, and I think that’s pretty f***** weird.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michele didn’t hold back in her response as she labeled the critique an “ageist.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“One more thing… this is ageist. No different from being homophobic. You can’t be woke about one thing… and not the other. Discrimination is discrimination. Imagine if somebody told you couldn’t love who you wanted to because they felt like it was ‘wrong.’”
Ad
Ad

Jalen Green and Draya Michele were first linked in August 2023. Though initially private, their romance gained visibility when Draya was spotted courtside at a Rockets game. Rumors circulated that they met at the “Sugar Fish” restaurant and Draya even uses the nickname “Sexy Bear” for Green.

In March 2024, Draya announced that she was pregnant via an International Women’s Day post. The baby arrived on May 12, 2024, which she noted held personal significance as her father died on Mother’s Day in 2021. This daughter is their only child together. Draya also has two sons, Kniko (born 2002) and Jru (born 2016), with her ex, Orlando Scandrick.

Ad

Draya Michele opens up on Jalen Green’s trade to Phoenix

Jalen Green was traded during the offseason to the Phoenix Suns. Draya Michele shared her perspective during an interview tied to the 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer “WAGS in Wags” campaign.

“Well this was my first time experiencing a trade,” Michele told. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going."

Phoenix acquired Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, a top‑10 pick and multiple second‑rounders in exchange for Kevin Durant in a complex seven‑team deal finalized on July 6.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications