“No one ever asks me about Kareem… It’s always Larry” - Magic Johnson says he’ll never be able to get away from Larry Bird, in a throwback excerpt from the book "When The Game Was Ours"

At the mere mention of Magic Johnson, the next name that comes to mind in the NBA space is Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird. Conversations surrounding either party often results in the other being brought up.
The LA Lakers legend highlighted this in an excerpt from the New York Times bestseller, "When The Game Was Ours." In the book, which was co-authored by Bird and Johnson, the guard complained about not being able to get away from Bird conversations and stated that the same holds true for the forward.
He revealed that he was never asked about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but was constantly questioned about the three-time NBA champion. He also shared that he and "The Great White Hope" were used to it.
"I can't get away from Larry. I bet he can't get away from me either," Johnson said. "I run into fans all the time, and the first thing they want to know is, 'Have you seen him? Have you talked to Larry?' No one ever asks me about Kareem or James Worthy or Bryon or Coop. It's always Larry. We've gotten used to that."
The impact Larry Bird had on the NBA
Larry Bird was drafted to the league in the 1978 NBA draft as the sixth overall pick by the Boston Celtics. The forward decided to remain in college and debuted in the 1979-1980 season. In his rookie season, he led the Celtics to a 61-21 record in the regular season, posting an average of 21.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals.
His charge for an NBA championship title in his rookie season was rebuffed by the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, he clinched the Rookie of the Year award and led the Celtics to the title in his sophomore season.
"Larry Legend," as he is fondly named, made the All-Star team for the entirety of his career except the 1989 All-Star selection. He spent his career representing the Celtics and won three NBA championship titles with the franchise. He clinched three MVP and two Finals MVP awards, and was also named the MVP for the 1982 All-Star Game. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998.