“No one’s going after the asking price the Brooklyn Nets put out there” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant doesn’t have a lot of leverage with the Nets, disagree with Adam Silver’s comments on KD

Kevin Durant’s requested trade out of Brooklyn is not looking good, according to analyst Keyshawn Johnson, who claims nobody is going to bite at Brooklyn’s asking price.

Johnson explained:

“No one’s going after the asking price the Brooklyn Nets put out there”

The Nets have not set a solid price for Kevin Durant but have made apparent requirements from the teams who have offered him.

For instance, when in talks with the Suns, the Nets said the conversation was not to be had if Devin Booker was not on the table.

As a result, many teams started to realize that they were not going to get Kevin Durant unless they uprooted some of their own stars or a majority of their core and future.

Will teams take the risk of acquiring Kevin Durant?

With the situation in Brooklyn not panning out in Durant’s favor, he has not really shown any teams that uprooting their squad is worth it. After all, the Nets tried it, and had Kyrie Irving and James Harden alongside Durant, and nothing happened.

Regardless of that failure, KD’s price remains as high as it should be. He is still one of the best shooters the game has ever seen with two rings to boot.

KD may benefit in a similar situation under a different organization that operates more at his level. There seemed to be some organizational struggles for the Nets, on top of Durant’s struggles on the floor.

Moving forward, Brooklyn is going to have to do one of two things. They either have to stomach taking a chance on keeping a player that may be unhappy and not play to his full potential. Or, they could drop his value so they can free up space and move on.

Both decisions are a gamble, but at least the latter gives the Nets an opportunity to start a new future as soon as possible.

The problem with that, however, is that Durant is still Durant. He could change his mind and stay in Brooklyn and deplore his elite greatness for another season. Dropping his trade value too soon may be too risky.

