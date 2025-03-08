"No papers coming out on him yet": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper minces on LeBron James' PED allegations

Ron Harper is a five-time NBA champion loyal to the two players who dominate the GOAT conversation in the modern-day, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Harper, a teammate of Jordan's for three of his rings, is an Ohio native and a homegrown star at Cleveland, facets he shares with LeBron James.

Ad

As a vocal presence, Harper has spoken out in support of both his legendary colleagues on separate occasions, the latest instance being a statement in support of James against the PED conspiracies.

James, who has just about stunned everyone with his longevity, has had skeptics question his continued excellence for some time now. With James' close associate, Earnest Mims, allegedly named in a federal investigation on biogenesis, the conspiracy theories have been rife, and allegations against the LA Lakers star have been resurfacing all over social media.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper responded on X (formerly Twitter), implying that nothing still implicates James in such misfeasance.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Say what you want to say I see no papers coming out on him yet...," Harper tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harper wasn't just passing an isolated statement, and just a day ahead of this statement on Friday, he had tweeted once again in support of James against the continued PED allegations against the Lakers superstar.

Ron Harper doubled down in support of LeBron James, saying that he is "over this BS"

LeBron James has been the epitome of excellence for two decades now. However, the nature of his consistency over such an extended period has raised a cloud of doubt in some about whether PEDs have assisted him in sustaining his greatness.

Ad

Allegations of PED use have been a regular occurrence over the past few years in particular, even gathering the attention of mainstream media, and Ron Harper seems to be someone who appears livid at the allegations tarnishing the name of his fellow Ohio native.

"I'm over this BS let the kid play basketball and enjoy how good he has been over his career," Harper wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With nothing conclusive ever being pointed at James, Harper's statements backing a fellow pro are well-reasoned. As of now, James' legacy remains untarnished, and he maintains the support of the basketball community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback