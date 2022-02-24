“No is talking about his arm being grabbed, it’s a reason Juwan didn’t apologize” - Draymond Green says he has the "utmost respect" for Juwan Howard for not apologizing initially

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard made headlines recently, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in on the situation.

Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season Monday by the Big Ten for striking a Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach in the head during a handshake line fracas Sunday.

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Green expressed his opinion. Green spent his collegiate career at Michigan's rival school, Michigan State, and has remained passionate about following his alma mater.

"I hate Michigan Wolverines," Green said. "Anytime to see their program's in turmoil is always fun for me, because why not? – I'm a Michigan State guy, I'm a Spartan through and through. They hate us. We hate them. It's no surprise there."

Green discussed how he viewed the situation. Howard has been criticized for being so aggressive in escalating the situation. Although many have focused on Howard striking another coach, Green said he believes people should talk about Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's actions.

"It baffles me how no one spoke about the guy grabbing his arm as he's walking through the handshake line," Green said. "No one is talking about his arm being grabbed. It's a reason Juwan didn't apologize (after the game.) I have the utmost respect for him for not apologizing."

Howard, who was also fined $40,000, issued an apology in a statement released by the school Monday.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard confronted each other after their game.



A brawl broke out and a Badgers assistant coach was struck in the face. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard confronted each other after their game.A brawl broke out and a Badgers assistant coach was struck in the face. https://t.co/5Q8gQxgASz

With Howard suspended, the Wolverines face a daunting challenge with their remaining schedule to find a way to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines are set to face three top 25 teams in their remaining games. That includes showdowns against Illinois and Iowa. Plus, they have a rivalry game with Michigan State.

College basketball fans will have to wait to see how the team responds without its head coach.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli, a well-respected coach, will helm Michigan in Howard's absence. Martelli has been coaching college basketball for nearly four decades. He's been named a national coach of the year for his work at Saint Joseph's.

