"Not a bad first day" - Koby Altman once made intriguing revelation about how he got offered Cavs GM job

Koby Altman has enjoyed a fairytale rise through the ranks of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joining in 2012, Altman steadily increased his standing until he was named their general manager in 2017. Since then, he has overseen an impressive rebuild in the post-LeBron James era.

Following his promotion, Altman made a big splash by signing former MVP Derrick Rose as he looked to add some additional star talent to his roster. Rose didn't work out the way Altman had hoped and was routed to the Minnesota Timberwolves later that season.

However, as far as his first days on the job, adding Derrick Rose wasn't a 'bad' one for Altman. During a 2017 interview with Cleveland.com, Altman appeared pleased with his first 24 hours at the helm of the Cavaliers.

"It's funny, the day that we signed Derrick Rose is the day I sort of got offered the job," Altman told Joe Vardon. "I'd say not a bad first day on the job, sign a former MVP."

In fairness, Rose was five years removed from the ACL injury that robbed him of his explosiveness, so there was genuine reason to be hopeful with his addition.

However, Rose hadn't adapted his game at that point and was still figuring out how to be an effective offensive threat without his elite athleticism.

Koby Altman is facing OVI charges

According to recent reports, Koby Altman was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15, and has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. Reports state that Altman refused to take a breath test, but that he remained "respectful and cooperative."

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman," the Cavaliers said in a statement. "We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

The Cavaliers' GM was reportedly seen making a traffic violation. When the police pulled him over, Altman showed signs of being impaired and was subsequently arrested. According to CBS Sports, Altman's official charge is for "marked lane violations" and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Altman is under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Altman has done a great job as Cavaliers GM

Since becoming the Cavaliers' general manager, Altman has done excellent work in rebuilding their team. Altman has presided over multiple drafts, where has selected intelligently, including the additions of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, both of whom have star potential.

The addition of Donovan Mitchell last year was a masterstroke, as was the Cavaliers operating on the fringes of bigger deals to land talented players for little assets. Jarrett Allen is a prime example.

Under Altman, the Cavaliers have bounced back from LeBron James' exit and are now on the cusp of contending for championships again.