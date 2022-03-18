“Not dangerously looming anymore, tell ‘em that” - Tyler Herro says the Miami Heat have shown this season that they can play well outside of the bubble

The Miami Heat's Tyler Herro joined “NBA Today” for an interview on Thursday (March 17), during which, he voiced his opinion on his team's success and what it means for the rest of the league.

Miami Heat have shown they are not just a bubble team, says Tyler Herro

Herro was asked whether the run that the Miami Heat have gone on this season has proved whether or not they can be successful outside of a bubble setting.

Herro answered:

“Now you can see, [The Heat] can play well outside of a bubble. … Not dangerously looming anymore, tell ‘em that”

The Miami Heat currently stand first in the Eastern Conference with 46 wins to 24 losses. Prior to the start of the season, much of the love for the potential winners in the East was for the Brooklyn Nets. After what has been a surprising season, the Nets now stand in 8th place in the East.

Tyler Herro’s comments come in an attempt to silence the public's opinion that Miami can only succeed when the league is in a bubble setting. The narrative came about after the 2020 NBA playoffs being held in “the bubble”, where the Heat were Eastern champions.

Miami went onto the NBA Finals to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyler Herro and company would up losing the series in Game 6, 106-93. Herro averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the 2020 Finals.

Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, led the Miami Heat with 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across the six nights played in the series. Unfortunately, the absolutely legendary performance was shadowed by LA, but Butler and company are on a run to prove themselves once again this year.

Many players on the Heat are owed credit for this year's success. Tyler Herro is having a breakout year for points, averaging 21.0 per game, shooting 39.0% from the three-point line.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.6 points per game. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Kyle Lowry, with a comparatively lower average of 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, is still a large factor behind his team's success.

The Heat are 7-3 in their last 10 games, looking to increase their spread Friday night when they face up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the Heat can emerge with a victory, they will be three wins above second place in the conference.

