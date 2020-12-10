Not even Barack Obama can hold back from roasting the New York Knicks

The NBA season is just around the corner yet the jokes about the New York Knicks have already begun. Although having a very positive offseason in which they brought in Austin Rivers among others, the former U.S. President Barack Obama couldn't help but make fun of the New York franchise. This is not the first time Obama has used his knowledge of the league to make witty comments and is certainly what most fans of the NBA are expecting to happen.

Former President Barack Obama says comedians have a chance to play on the Knicks roster

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Barack Obama has always been a fan of basketball and made that public in videos with Steph Curry as well as his in-depth speeches given when NBA champions visited the White House while he was in power. In an interview for his new book with Desus and Mero on Showtime, the former President showed his charismatic side once again when talking about the sport, having a snipe at the New York Knicks.

Barack Obama sat down with comedians Desus and Mero to discuss his new book, A Promised Land. However, after it was brought up that Obama saw the hosts' basketball skills in a video they did with Senator Cory Booker, he couldn't help but equate the hosts basketball skills to that of the Knicks saying that even they could play for the franchise.

The New York Knicks, after dominating for so long in their history, have struggled in the 21st century. The franchise has only made the playoffs on six occasions since 2000, the last time losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Semifinals in 2013. Considering that the Eastern Conference has on the whole been weaker than the West in recent times worsens the reality for Knicks fans.

This isn't the first time Obama has shown his wit and knowledge of the game. When the Golden State Warriors visited the White House in 2016 on the back of their franchise-record 67-win regular season, Barack Obama alluded to being in the presence of a member from the greatest team in NBA history before pointing to former Chicago Bull, Steve Kerr. However, the New York Knicks fans will hope Obama is wrong with his joke after the acquisition of Austin Rivers in the offseason as well as other key pieces that should make their roster stronger.

The New York Knicks will hope to prove Barack Obama wrong as they continue their rebuilding process this season and aim to make a return to the playoffs.