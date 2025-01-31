"Not a good idea" - Lakers coach JJ Redick makes honest feelings known on Adam Silver's proposal to shorten NBA quarters

JJ Redick may only be a rookie coach, but as someone who has been part of the NBA world for close to two decades, has utilized his platform to raise his objections against the latest touted change to the NBA.

At the pre-game press conference before the Lakers' game against the Washington Wizards, Redick was asked about NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's hints at wanting to reduce the time of each quarter at NBA games. Lakers beat reporter, Khobi Price tweeted the coach's response to the latest proposal.

"Lakers coach JJ Redick's response when this was brought up during his pregame presser: "Not a fan. Not a fan. That’s not a good idea. We are the premier league, in the NBA. Why are we conforming to anyone else? It’s not a good idea," Price wrote.

Adam Silver, earlier this week, had publicly discussed the idea of reducing game time in the NBA from 48 minutes to 40 minutes, i.e., 4 quarters of 10 minutes each as opposed to the existing format of 4 quarters of 12 minutes each.

The NBA commissioner justified this by saying that the NBA is the only major basketball competition to have 48-minute games and that 40-minute games would fit better towards making an NBA game a two-hour televised event as opposed to the current version.

JJ Redick is not the only coach against the proposed 10 minutes quarter as Denver coach Michael Malone also shared his disapproval before the Nuggets vs Knicks game on Wednesday,

"I hope we don’t go to 10-minute quarters," Malone said. "I hope we don’t go to the four-point line. I hope we don’t become Barnum & Bailey, where we’re just having to do whatever we have to do to keep viewership."

JJ Redick has previously raised concerns about the NBA's failure to tip off on time

This isn't the first instance of the Lakers' head coach being upset with league management regarding the conduct of games, particularly concerning time. The NBA has a reputation in the modern day for being too focused on maximizing its commercial utility with pre-game activities and promotions.

This can sometimes cause delays in the game like it did at the 2024 NBA All-Star game when the tip-off was delayed by over 40 minutes. JJ Redick, then an ESPN panelist, raised his voice against the practice and took a direct shot at league executives.

"Why can't we start anything on time in the NBA? Can we please just start things on time in the NBA? It's out of control. It's absolutely out of control," remarked JJ Redick on his podcast, 'The Old Man and the Three.'

With the proposed 10-minute quarter, JJ Redick is ideally someone who would benefit. This is because it allows him to manage the minutes of aging superstar LeBron James and injury-prone superstar Anthony Davis more efficiently.

