“Not the same person”: Draymond Green makes candid confession about having alter-ego on the court

Draymond Green continues to work on himself following his indefinite 12-game suspension amid a troubling history of altercations in his NBA career. Interestingly, the Golden State Warriors forward did an interview with The Ringer's Howard Beck, where he was honest about his current state and even having an alter-ego on the court.

During his 12 seasons in the league, Draymond Green has made a reputation for himself as one of the most vocal and competitive basketball players. He's a player that's not for every follower of the game, outside of Warriors fans. His attitude on the court is starkly different from the way he is in his life outside the court.

"The person that I am, sitting here talking to you, is not the same person I am on the basketball court," Green said. "They're not the same person. ... I know I probably sound crazy talking to you like this, like I got an alter ego or something, but when I'm competing on the court, that's not the same person you're going to deal with on a daily basis."

While playing, Draymond Green shows a side of himself that he prefers to not use when he is with his loved ones and close inner circle. His work stays in the workplace and it has benefitted the Golden State Warriors over the years with them winning four NBA championships with their core pieces.

However, this alter-ego of his has also caused the franchise numerous headaches as it has led to several suspensions, hampering his availability and the team's chances of success.

Draymond Green talked about dealing with personal trauma

During the same interview with The Ringer's Howard Beck, the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year opened up about dealing with personal trauma.

"The reality is we all got trauma," Green said. "How do you deal with that trauma? Sometimes that trauma is touching you, and you don't even know it's touching you. You start doing this work, you find s*** that you're like, 'Hold on, where the f*** did that come from?' ... Now you got to do the work."

The Golden State Warriors forward made it clear that working on one's inner demons requires a lot of work and dedication. The process usually involves the discovery of something one was not familiar with in the first place, which then leads to more discussion and realization within oneself.

This is still a work in progress for Draymond Green as he continues to navigate his personal life and his basketball business to come out as a better version of himself. In his commitment to refine and improve upon his initial basketball skillset when he first arrived in the league, Green has made the same commitment to working on the betterment of himself for his teammates and his loved ones.