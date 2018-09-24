Novi Sad emerge Champions of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hyderabad Masters

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 30 // 24 Sep 2018, 12:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Novi Sad emerge champions of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hyderabad Masters

Hyderabad, 23rd September 2018: World’s best 3x3 team, Novi Sad, took the title of champions away yet again at the Hyderabad Masters in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on September 23, 2018. They beat leading team, Liman Tesla Voda, in a high-octane finale. Today at the People’s Plaza in Hyderabad. The semi-final match Novi Sad played against Latvian team, Riga, was a nail-biter with the World #1 team winning with a 2-pointer just seconds before the buzzer. They went into the finals with full power to show the 3x3 Basketball universe their strength. Novi Sad won their fifth World Tour Masters and have already qualified for the World Tour Finals in Beijing.

The Indian team, Delhi 3BL, had qualified for the quarter-finals and played their match against Princeton from the USA which they lost 14 – 21. Delhi’s star players Inderbir Singh Gill, Bikramjit Gill, Kiran Shastri, and Jason Carter put in their best fight against Princeton but fell short against the American team. They have qualified for the Kuala Lumpur Masters on October 13 and 14, 2018 already by winning the Taoyuan Challenger Cup 2018 and will compete at an international platform again for a chance to qualify for the World Tour Finals in Beijing this year.

Please find below the results of the matches today:

Quarter-finals

o Novi Sad vs Piran: 21 – 15

o Riga vs Gagarin: 20 – 18

o Liman vs Belgrade: 19 – 15

o Princeton vs Delhi 3BL: 21 – 14

Semi-finals

o Novi Sad vs Riga: 21 – 20

o Liman vs Princeton: 19 – 18

Finals

o Novi Sad vs Liman: 21 – 16

Hyderabad Masters was the first time India was hosting the prestigious FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters and three Indian teams (Delhi 3BL, Hyderabad 3BL, and Bangalore 3BL) participated and got the opportunity to play against the best international teams and players. It was the seventh stop of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters.