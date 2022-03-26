“Now all these guys do is collab, everybody’s in business with each other” - Shannon Sharpe reacts to Draymond Green’s comments on skipping his game to watch LeBron overtake Kareem

Draymond Green congratulated LeBron James' on becoming the second-leading scorer in NBA history on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." The LA Lakers star passed Karl Malone on Saturday.

James, at age 37 and in his 19th season, is playing at an elite level. With his league-leading scoring average of 30.0 points per game, he may finish as the NBA's scoring champ for the second time in his career. With 36,985 points, James may pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary record of 38,387 points next season.

Green said on his show that he would be willing to miss a Golden State Warriors game to witness James make history.

Shannon Sharpe reacted to Green’s statement of skipping a game to watch James set the record on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

"Now, all these guys do is collab," Sharpe said. "Everybody’s in business with each other. Everybody's got a venture that intersects."

Draymond Green faced backlash for insisting on missing a Golden State Warriors game to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, as many have, realizes that LeBron James will soon "be the first all-time" in career scoring in the NBA.

"Congrats to LeBron, second all-time," Green said. "Probably in 50 more games or so, he'll be first all-time. And I can't wait to see that."

He also sent a teasing message to coach Steve Kerr. He said that if the Warriors have a game on the day James will break the scoring record, he will miss that game to watch. The comment was met with a lot of backlash on social media.

"Steve Kerr, I'm throwing this out there right now, if LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I'm going to LeBron's game and witness history," Green said.

James needs 1,403 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers have nine more games remaining this season. If James plays in all nine and maintains his 30.0 ppg scoring average, he will be 1,133 points away when the season ends. James has a career scoring average of 27.1 ppg. If he maintains that, he will need 42 games next season. James has played 54 of the Lakers' 73 games this season.

