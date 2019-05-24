×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New York Knicks Rumour Roundup: Kyrie Irving tipped to join, secret Kevin Durant meeting, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
33   //    24 May 2019, 02:35 IST

Kyrie Irving continues to be linked with the New York Knicks
Kyrie Irving continues to be linked with the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were the NBA's worst performing team of the 18/19 season, yet the franchise has positioned itself in a strong position heading into the offseason. The Knicks have the resources to add two max contracts this summer, and the organisation is confident of finally building a team that can contend for a championship.

Evidently, there will be plenty of comings and goings in New York this summer and there is no shortage of Knicks rumours making the rounds. So, as we head towards the offseason, here are all the latest you need to know.

Frank Ntilikina wants to stay in New York

Frank Ntilikina has been backed for a summer exit
Frank Ntilikina has been backed for a summer exit

Reports earlier this week suggested that Frank Ntilikina wanted to be traded by the Knicks, although Marc Berman of the New York Post says that the 20-year-old's agent has denied the rumours; expressing Ntilikina's happiness in New York:

Bouna Ndiaye, the French agent, told me earlier today Frank Ntilikina had no - and still has no - interest in being traded. 'Frank is extremely happy to be part of the Knicks'

During his two seasons with the Knicks, Ntilikina has started just 25 times - averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Secret Kevin Durant meeting

Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Warriors following the playoffs
Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Warriors following the playoffs

The Knicks are expected to be among the major players to sign Kevin Durant this summer, and Steve Popper of NewsDay.com is reporting that a secret meeting has taken place:

For now it is all speculation, but there were anonymous whispers asking if it was true that the Knicks and Durant had already held a secret meeting, that a handshake deal was already in place and that endorsement deals were already ironed out.
Advertisement
It wasn’t just talk about the Knicks securing the services of Durant, but that the elite scorer is bolting the Warriors despite all the success. No-one would put a name on their thoughts, but they did at least in their minds figure out the hardest part of the free agency question: why would he leave the Warriors?

Durant is expected to leave the Warriors this summer, and he has also been strongly linked with the LA Clippers.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 10th: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks, Dwyane Wade's final home game, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could miss out on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What are the chances that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will move to New York?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 23rd: Warriors expect Kevin Durant to leave, Porzingis rumor confirmed and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 4th: Kevin Durant heading to the Knicks, Former All-Star wants to join Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Assessing Kyrie Irving's most likely landing spots
RELATED STORY
The implications of Carmelo Anthony's possible New York Knicks return 
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 players who could leave the New York Knicks this summer
RELATED STORY
What the Knicks will do if they miss out on Zion Williamson
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us