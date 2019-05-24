New York Knicks Rumour Roundup: Kyrie Irving tipped to join, secret Kevin Durant meeting, and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 33 // 24 May 2019, 02:35 IST

Kyrie Irving continues to be linked with the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were the NBA's worst performing team of the 18/19 season, yet the franchise has positioned itself in a strong position heading into the offseason. The Knicks have the resources to add two max contracts this summer, and the organisation is confident of finally building a team that can contend for a championship.

Evidently, there will be plenty of comings and goings in New York this summer and there is no shortage of Knicks rumours making the rounds. So, as we head towards the offseason, here are all the latest you need to know.

Frank Ntilikina wants to stay in New York

Frank Ntilikina has been backed for a summer exit

Reports earlier this week suggested that Frank Ntilikina wanted to be traded by the Knicks, although Marc Berman of the New York Post says that the 20-year-old's agent has denied the rumours; expressing Ntilikina's happiness in New York:

Bouna Ndiaye, the French agent, told me earlier today Frank Ntilikina had no - and still has no - interest in being traded. 'Frank is extremely happy to be part of the Knicks'

During his two seasons with the Knicks, Ntilikina has started just 25 times - averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Secret Kevin Durant meeting

Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Warriors following the playoffs

The Knicks are expected to be among the major players to sign Kevin Durant this summer, and Steve Popper of NewsDay.com is reporting that a secret meeting has taken place:

For now it is all speculation, but there were anonymous whispers asking if it was true that the Knicks and Durant had already held a secret meeting, that a handshake deal was already in place and that endorsement deals were already ironed out.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just talk about the Knicks securing the services of Durant, but that the elite scorer is bolting the Warriors despite all the success. No-one would put a name on their thoughts, but they did at least in their minds figure out the hardest part of the free agency question: why would he leave the Warriors?

Durant is expected to leave the Warriors this summer, and he has also been strongly linked with the LA Clippers.

