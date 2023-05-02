NYC rapper Fat Joe shows his insane outfit rotation for Knicks vs Heat game

The New York Knicks have plenty of famous fans. Director Spike Lee is always on the sidelines. Actor Ben Stiller is often seen at games and even Aaron Rodgers showed up for the Knicks Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

The Knicks have plenty of musician fans as well. Rapper Fat Joe is a notable name on the list, who is a big admirer of the team.

The rapper recently posted on Instagram showing off his fit and sneaker game to support his Knicks squad. It was, of course, all Knicks blue and orange.

Fat Joe will be cheering on his Knicks in a blue varsity jacket with New York emblazoned across the chest. He also showed off his impressive collection of Jordan shoes in Knicks colorways. Fat Joe has a Knicks-themed pair of Jordan 2s and 4s.

He also had other sneakers in Kicks colors including the infamous Starbury shoes of years past. These were the signature shoes of former Knicks player Stephon Marbury.

What other celebrities attended Knicks playoff games?

Rodgers, of course, was in attendance for Game 1 against the Heat. The legendary NFL quarterback was just traded to the New York Jets.

Overtime @overtime Aaron Rodgers in the building for Knicks-Heat Game 1 🤩 (via @nyjets Aaron Rodgers in the building for Knicks-Heat Game 1 🤩 (via @nyjets) https://t.co/ovM7SeASNb

.Fat Joe was not the only rapper on the sidelines. Jack Harlow sat a few seats down from Rodgers during Game 1. He just dropped his latest album. In the album, he even makes reference to dreaming of sitting courtside for a Knicks game one day. Cross it off the bucket list.

Harlow was seen taking pictures following the game with Trevor Noah. The famous comedian from South Africa was also wearing his own Jordans as he watched the Knicks lose to Miami.

That was not the only rapper and comedian combo on the court. Rapper Action Bronson took in the game from courtside seats. Bronson is from New York. Comedian Chris Rock watched the action nearby. Rock is also from New York and a giant Knicks fan, often using them in his comedy.

BTS and K-Pop are taking over the world and that includes the NBA. Korean rapper of BTS fame, Suga rocked Jordan 3s as he took in the Knicks game against the Heat.

