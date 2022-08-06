“Of all the times to go at Steph Curry, the summer of 2022?” - Dave McMenamin questions former Nets player for calling Steph Curry ‘one dimensional’

Steph Curry has often been acknowledged as a player who revolutionized the game. The three-point shooting of the 4-time NBA champion has changed how the game is played. He has inspired the next generation to play further and further from the basket.

He has also been criticized by many for not being an all-around player. His most recent criticism came from former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James, who called Curry a one-dimensional player.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," NBA analyst Dave McMenamin laughed it off, saying it was the wrong time "to go at Curry." While McMenamin shared his admiration for Mike James, he questioned his statement against Curry.

With The Baby Faced Assassin having just led his team to their fourth NBA championship title in the past eight years. McMenamin found James' criticism to be out of place.

"Of all the times to go at Steph Curry, the summer of 2022? Mike James, what are you doing?" Dave McMenamin said. "And I love Mike James. When he was in Brooklyn a couple years go. He's got a ton of layers to his game, but to go after that guy? Now? I don't know, I don't get it."

Mike James refers to Steph Curry as one-dimensional

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six to win the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts

Mike James debuted in the 2017-18 season with the Phoenix Suns, making 32 appearances and 10 starts for the franchise. He then had a short stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, wearing the jersey for only four games.

He spent his second season with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season. He played in 13 games, averaging 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

In a recent "The Player's Choice" interview, James named his top 5 NBA players. Steph Curry was missing from his list. James said Curry is "one-dimensional."

"In my top 5, I've got Kev, Bron, Embiid, Giannis," James said. "I gotta think. It gets tough after that. ... How he plays, and how he gets stuff off, it's just kinda one dimensional. If we put Luka, Embiid, Bron, KD and Giannis on any team in the world, they're gonna be who they are. I don't know about that for Steph. It's a little murky for Steph."

Mike James went the @PlayersChoice_ podcast and said he wasn't sure Steph Curry is a top 5 player, calling him 'one dimensional.'

Steph Curry heard the comments and responded

