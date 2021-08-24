Offense-Defense: 5 individual matchups we would love to see in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Although the season is still two months away, it is never too early to speculate how the 2022 NBA playoffs may unfold and to get excited about the matchups that could potentially take place. The current favorites for the title in the upcoming season are the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. However, neither team was able to make it to their Conference Finals last year, let alone the NBA Finals.

As a result, fans were able to witness some unexpected matchups in the NBA playoffs. Two notable examples are Jrue Holiday going up against Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley battling against Devin Booker.

Both were classic examples of offense vs defense, something we have focused on for this article. We will examine some of the most exciting individual contests to look forward to in the 2022 NBA playoffs, looking at the obvious battles as well as the less straightforward.

5 Individual matchups we want to see in the 2022 NBA playoffs

#1 Kevin Durant vs LeBron James

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have faced off in the NBA Finals before

Some of the most thrilling postseason battles of the last decade came between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. After losing in dramatic fashion in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors added Kevin Durant to their lineup to combat LeBron James. In the ensuing two Finals series, they were embroiled in a duel for the ages, with Durant having the last laugh on both occasions.

If the Lakers were to meet the Nets in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the pair would face off once again. Kevin Durant was in unguardable form in the 2021 postseason and led Team USA to gold at the 2021 Olympics as well. So it will be up to James to stifle him, something few defenders were able to do last season.

#2 Kyrie Irving vs Kyle Lowry

Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry have faced off in the NBA playoffs before

Two point guards not afraid to leave it all on the floor could lock horns in the 2022 NBA playoffs should the Brooklyn Nets meet the Miami Heat. Kyle Lowry moved to the Heat in the offseason and is now part of a strong 'Big 3' that could challenge that of the Nets.

Both players have vast experience in the playoffs and have faced each other in the Eastern Conference Finals before in 2016. On that occasion, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed over six games. During that series, Irving and Lowry averaged over 20 points and four assists each while shooting above 47% from the field.

Even though Lowry is heading toward the end of his NBA career, he still has the ability to explode in games offensively and has a tenacious defensive attitude which could frustrate Irving. The two play at a fast pace and with intensity, and will not back down if the contests were to get heated, which could make for a fascinating encounter.

