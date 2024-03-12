OG Anunoby Injury Update: Latest on Knicks forward's status against 76ers (March 12) 

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, sidelined for over a month with an elbow injury, is anticipated to make his return to the court as early as Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Knicks have been significantly hampered by injuries, leaving them without four of their five starters in recent matchups. Key players Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG have all been sidelined due to various health concerns.

They are fourth in the East and second in the Atlantic Divison, coming off a 79-73 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and have gone 2-3 in their previous five outings, including 4-6 in their previous 10.

OG Anunoby injury update

The Knicks wing, OG Anunoby, is listed as questionable for the fourth and final matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

There isn't full certainty whether the forward will play on Tuesday; however, he will be monitored by the team's medical staff through the morning shoot-around to see if he is fit to play without any risk of re-aggravating the injury.

What happened to OG Anunoby?

OG Anunoby, facing the Hornets on the road on Jan. 29, determined after pregame warm-ups that he was unfit to play. This decision was made due to inflammation in his right elbow, the key arm Anunoby uses for shooting.

Since being traded from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31, OG has been notable for his 39% accuracy from the 3-point line, showcasing the importance of his condition to his performance.

Originally diagnosed as elbow inflammation, the condition was later identified as irritation from a bone spur.

Following the trade deadline on Feb. 8, the Knicks announced that OG had undergone surgery on the affected area. The surgery was deemed minor, fostering optimism that OG will recover in time to contribute significantly to the Knicks during their push for the playoffs and throughout the postseason.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks?

The final clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York and is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The game will be available via national broadcast on TNT and TRU TV networks. It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.