“Oh we’re at the applying pressure publicly stage”, “We’re gonna get fined for tampering lol" - Kyrie Irving sends LA Lakers fans into a frenzy as he pulls up to LA Sparks’ WNBA game 

LA Lakers rumored trade target Kyrie Irving sent the Purple and Gold fans into a frenzy following his appearance on their homecourt, the Crypto.com Arena. Irving pulled up at Thursday's LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm WNBA game.

Several NBA rumors suggest that the Lakers and Nets are engaged in talks about a potential Russell Westbrook-for-Kyrie Irving swap. The Nets' demand for draft compensation has been a hurdle, but optimism about the deal continues to grow.

Irving's appearance at the Crypto.com Arena only fuelled rumors of him potentially teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the LA Lakers. Lakers fans couldn't contain their excitement, sending out comical reactions with videos of Irving's sighting at the LA Sparks' game going viral.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

“Oh we’re at the applying pressure publicly stage.”

Another added:

“We’re gonna get fined for tampering lol."

Jonathan @JonNupe @johnwdavis He shows up to more WNBA games than Nets games @johnwdavis He shows up to more WNBA games than Nets games

Jacque ☂️ @Jacquethepoet Kyrie Irving is at the LA Sparks game you say… interesting Kyrie Irving is at the LA Sparks game you say… interesting 👀 https://t.co/QxWbBL5XuU

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Kyrie Irving is at the Sparks game tonight. Break up the Nets. Kyrie Irving is at the Sparks game tonight. Break up the Nets.

Rich Battoglia @NotquiteJeter63 @espn Kyrie should try pulling up to his own games @espn Kyrie should try pulling up to his own games

Feitan @Astateeoftrance ESPN @espn Kyrie pulled up to the Storm-Sparks game in L.A. Kyrie pulled up to the Storm-Sparks game in L.A. 👀 https://t.co/pmMdn0cFiA LMFAOOOO KYRIE A TROLL IF HE NOT COMING TO THE LAKERS twitter.com/espn/status/15… LMFAOOOO KYRIE A TROLL IF HE NOT COMING TO THE LAKERS twitter.com/espn/status/15…

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



Lakers legend Kyrie Irving Lakers legend Kyrie Irving 😂https://t.co/LvY3S8y2J9

Lakers Lead @LakersLead Kyrie to the Lakers CONFIRMED Kyrie to the Lakers CONFIRMED 🔥 https://t.co/XTffhkoT8x

Kevin @kevin_v845 @LakersLead Please I hope so I still got trauma from 2020 with Kawhi @LakersLead Please I hope so I still got trauma from 2020 with Kawhi

LA Lakers-Brooklyn Nets exploring a three-team trade deal featuring San Antonio Spurs that could see Kyrie Irving land in LA

The LA Lakers are rumored to be the only team pursuing Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks were also reportedly interested, but the Lakers remain the only team in active trade talks.

Initial reports suggested the Nets want to include Joe Harris in the trade for cost-cutting purposes as Brooklyn will be giving away more in salary through Russell Westbrook's $47 million expiring contract.

The Nets also want the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. However, LA has been refusing to part ways with their draft picks and take on Harris' contract, instead asking for Seth Curry's expiring $8 million deal.

The latest talks suggest that the Brooklyn Nets don't wish to take on Russell Westbrook's contract, even if the LA Lakers offer picks. Rumors have emerged that the San Antonio Spurs could facilitate a deal by absorbing Westbrook's salary.

They are among the few teams with cap space. The Spurs are also rebuilding, so they will look for draft compensation.

Kyrie Irving is interested in going to LA to reunite with former teammate LeBron James. According to reports, the desire is mutual.

Irving is clearly a better fit with James and Davis compared to Westbrook. He is bound to increase their chances of winning the title quite a bit. Meanwhile, Westbrook could sit out the season with the Spurs, mentoring the young players, or agree to a buyout and revive his career playing elsewhere.

