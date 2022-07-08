“Oh we’re at the applying pressure publicly stage”, “We’re gonna get fined for tampering lol" - Kyrie Irving sends LA Lakers fans into a frenzy as he pulls up to LA Sparks’ WNBA game 

LA Lakers rumored trade target Kyrie Irving sent the Purple and Gold fans into a frenzy following his appearance on their homecourt, the Crypto.com Arena. Irving pulled up at Thursday's LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm WNBA game.
Several NBA rumors suggest that the Lakers and Nets are engaged in talks about a potential Russell Westbrook-for-Kyrie Irving swap. The Nets' demand for draft compensation has been a hurdle, but optimism about the deal continues to grow.
Irving's appearance at the Crypto.com Arena only fuelled rumors of him potentially teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the LA Lakers. Lakers fans couldn't contain their excitement, sending out comical reactions with videos of Irving's sighting at the LA Sparks' game going viral.
One fan wrote on Twitter:
“Oh we’re at the applying pressure publicly stage.”
Another added:
“We’re gonna get fined for tampering lol."
LA Lakers-Brooklyn Nets exploring a three-team trade deal featuring San Antonio Spurs that could see Kyrie Irving land in LA
The LA Lakers are rumored to be the only team pursuing Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks were also reportedly interested, but the Lakers remain the only team in active trade talks.
Initial reports suggested the Nets want to include Joe Harris in the trade for cost-cutting purposes as Brooklyn will be giving away more in salary through Russell Westbrook's $47 million expiring contract.
The Nets also want the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. However, LA has been refusing to part ways with their draft picks and take on Harris' contract, instead asking for Seth Curry's expiring $8 million deal.
The latest talks suggest that the Brooklyn Nets don't wish to take on Russell Westbrook's contract, even if the LA Lakers offer picks. Rumors have emerged that the San Antonio Spurs could facilitate a deal by absorbing Westbrook's salary.
They are among the few teams with cap space. The Spurs are also rebuilding, so they will look for draft compensation.
Kyrie Irving is interested in going to LA to reunite with former teammate LeBron James. According to reports, the desire is mutual.
Irving is clearly a better fit with James and Davis compared to Westbrook. He is bound to increase their chances of winning the title quite a bit. Meanwhile, Westbrook could sit out the season with the Spurs, mentoring the young players, or agree to a buyout and revive his career playing elsewhere.