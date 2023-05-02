"Oh, you can't win like that"- James Harden fires back at critics after a dominant showing in Game 1

James Harden hit back at his critics after dropping a game-winning 45-point outing against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semis. Harden took over for the Philadelphia 76ers on a night when they played without their best player Joel Embiid.

The 76ers weren't given any chance to win this contest on the road. Embiid has been the team's most reliable scoring threat, and his absence gave the Celtics a golden opportunity to decimate the Sixers. However, Harded turned back the clock and torched the C's defense with his elite scoring. After the game, Harden took shots at his critics, saying (via ESPN's Tim Bontemps/ h/t NBACentral on Twitter):

"Throughout the entire year, people expect me to be the scoring James Harden and the James Harden that goes out there and gets 40, 50 points. And then people talk: 'Oh, you can't win like that. And then I'll go out there and get 20 points and 11 assists. And it's like, 'Well, he's not the old James Harden no more.'"

Harden's scoring averages have gone from 30 points a game in a season to around 20 over the last three seasons. He has transitioned into a full-time point guard since leaving the Houston Rockets. Harden played alongside scorers like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn and now with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Harden deferred to his co-stars to build chemistry and contribute to winning games by sacrificing his shot attempts and scoring the big points. "The Beard" has been one of the best playmakers since. This year, he led the league in assists per game at 10.7.

However, critics have sought the Houston Rockets Harden, especially since his move to Philadelphia. He sure wasn't going to hold back after giving them what they demanded for several months.

James Harden turns back the clock as Philadelphia 76ers even the odds against Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers weren't given a legitimate shot at causing an upset against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semis amid Joel Embiid's injury struggles. His absence ahead of Game 1 only fuelled those predictions.

However, James Harden has single-handedly given the 76ers plenty to fight for in this series. Despite missing Embiid, he took on the Celtics' defense, tallying 45 points on 56.7% shooting. He also hit the dagger from 3-point range with 8.4 seconds left to give the 76ers a two-point lead.

The 76ers didn't just win but also took homecourt advantage from Boston by winning Game 1. They've also bought some time for Embiid to recover from his knee injury. The Game 1 victory also gives the Sixers the cushion to keep Embiid out for Game 2 and have him ready for Games 3 and 4 when the series shifts to Philly.

