OKC police guard watch Thunder fans with guns to prevent them from erupting in championship celebrations

The OKC Thunder became the 2025 NBA champions on Sunday after taking down the Indiana Pacers 101-93 in Game 7 of the Finals at Paycom Center in OKC. As fans celebrated their first title since the franchise moved from Seattle, OKC police were extremely vigilant after the game to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

According to a fan who watched the NBA Finals in the arena, police were outside to disperse the area as a precautionary measure. The police were also seen with guns as they circled the area with their trucks.

“Thunder fans being immediately welcomed by police telling us to immediately disperse the area or potentially be arrested is like…the ultimate championship vibe killer,” X user, Tyler DeLuca, wrote.

According to follow-up reports, the measures were a part of cautioning the public after a shooting at Scissortail Park, meters away from the OKC title celebrations. It was the first NBA title for the city, following years of getting close with superstars like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Led by 26-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 24-year-old Jalen Williams, the Thunder are the second youngest team to reach the NBA Finals and the youngest champions since the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers

Gilgeous-Alexander, whom the Thunder had traded for in 2019, won the Finals MVP to add to his regular season MVP and scoring title earlier in the year.

The game was also the first NBA Finals Game 7 that happened in OKC, and the first championship coronation in the city. The win capped off an impressive season for the Thunder this year, winning 68 games in the regular season before navigating the Western Conference gauntlet and beating the resilient Pacers.

Fans react on OKC police safety measures

With many police officers outside the arena to defuse any potential championship celebrations in OKC, NBA fans were quick to criticize the measures, saying that it killed the vibe of what could have been a massive celebration in the city.

channy @ChanFromMinny LINK never let oklahoma city win ever again if this is how their city acts lmfao.

ACE 🍌 @acegonewild LINK Total vibe killer!

sunnyboi☀️🍃 @directedbysunny LINK oh that’s wack lmao they acting like yall Knicks fans or sumn

Meanwhile, other fans reiterated their feelings, calling the celebration “lame.”

Orlando Magic Guru. @OMagicGuru LINK That’s soooooooooo lame

Ronzo's Word @Ronzopleaj LINK Wtf this is so intense for no reason

OKC is known as the “Loud City” and is regarded as one of the loudest crowds in the NBA, with many loyal fans who have been supporting the team since its inception. It's also regarded as one of the loudest crowds in the NBA.

